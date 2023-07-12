District 1 Supervisor • Daniel “Dan” Gale, R, reported not more contributions and a total $6,500 in funds with $6,921 in spending. • William Richey, R, reported no contributions a total $1,040 in funds. He spent $1,723 last month for a total $35,86 in spending. • Hal Grissom, R, reported no contributions and $15,386 in spending since January. • George C Rutledge, R, reported $11,000 in contributions last month for a total $36,450 and $30,315 in spending, up by $11,584. District 5 Supervisor • Chris Gillentine, R, reported total contributions at $3,246 since January with $10,012 in spending. • Dakota Gilland, R, did not file. • Steve Holland, D, reported no contributions in June and a total $6,700 in cash on hand and no spending. • Barry Parker, R, reported $2,000 in contributions and $2,000 in spending for June. • Zachary “Bub” Rock, R, did not file. • Richard O. Wilson, I, reported no contributions or spending through January. District 1 Constable • Malcomb Driskill, R, reported no contributions and $1,991 in spending, up $594 since last month. • Randy Ellis, R, did not file • Joe Huckaby, R, reported no contributions and $40 in spending as of July 10. District 2 Constable • Ted Wood (i), R, reported no contributions or spending in July with a total of $1,447 in spending. • Sean McMickin, R, reported no contributions no contributions or spending in June, with a total $2,442 in spending since January. District 3 Constable • David “Davy” Estes, R, reported $2,000 in contributions and almost $3,737 in spending. This is up $200 in contributions and $360 in spending through June. • Byran Gann, R, reported no spending or contributions through January. County Sheriff • Jim Johnson (i), R, reported a total $23,400 in contributions up by $800 in May and $13,203 in spending, up from just $1,494 he reported in June. • Anthony “Tony” Rogers, I, reported a total $10,469 in contributions and $9,669 in spending through June. County Surveyor • Carl Scherff (i), R, reported no contributions and $100 in spending, unchanged from May 10. • Blaine Wade Holliday, R, did not file by July 10. County Tax Collector • Interim Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly, R, reported a total $12,015 in contributions and an a total 11,904 in spending, with $300 raised in June and $597 in spending. • Tupelo Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, R,reported a total $15,473 in contributions and an additional $9,299 in spending. • Robbie Montgomery, R, reported $2,450 in contributions and 703 in spending. District 1 Election Commissioner • Steven Coon reported no contributions and no spending, unchanged from May 10. District 4 Justice Court Judge • Marcus Crump, D, reported an additional $1,010in contributions and $1,093. • Charlotte Copeland, D, reported $100 contributions for a total $1,350 and $3,664 in spending, up by $572. • Jermandy Jackson, I, reported $350 in contributions and no spending. • Timothy “Tim” Tubb, R, reported no contributions or spending by July 10.
Four Lee County candidates fail to report mandatory finance reports for July
Caleb McCluskey
Reporter
