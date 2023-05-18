TUPELO — A week after nearly half of those running for public office in Lee County failed to report their campaign finances by the first state-required deadline, only four candidates still have their reports outstanding.
Of the 46 candidates running for election, 20 did not meet the May 10 deadline to report campaign finances. Most of those who missed the deadline cited either forgetfulness or ignorance of the requirement.
By Tuesday, nearly all of the candidates had filed their reports.
Candidates with their initial campaign finance reports still outstanding include Jeff Donahue for District 1 supervisor; Zachary "Bub" Rock for District 5 supervisor; Blaine Wade Holliday for county surveyor; and Jacque "Jackie" Grayson for District 4 election commissioner.
The Daily Journal's attempts to reach these candidates for comment were unsuccessful.
Hal Grissom, a Republican candidate for the first district seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors, was among those who filed a finance report after the deadline. He said the mandatory deadline “slipped his mind,” but he was able to file the report on May 12 with no issues.
Incumbent County Prosecutor Phillip M. “Matt” Blanchard, who is running unopposed, said he missed the deadline because of oversight on his part but quickly rectified the issue once notified.
Republican candidate for District 5 Supervisor Dakota Gilland said because it was his first time running, he was unaware of the deadline but quickly filed once he got a call from the circuit clerk’s office.
When asked, candidate for Interim District 1 Election Commissioner Robert Keltz said he was unaware he had to file a report and filed Tuesday afternoon upon learning of the requirement. Timothy "Tim" Tubb, a Republican candidate for District 4 justice court judge, cited a similar reason, blaming his late filing on a lack of experience. He said he sent his filing to the secretary of state’s office and found he had to file it at the county circuit court office instead.
It was previously reported that incumbent Republican District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb, who is running unopposed, did not file his report. According to Lee County Circuit Court Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney, however, Webb did file the report, but due to a clerical error, it was not provided to the Daily Journal.
Candidates who fail to file their campaign finance reports may be fined $50 a day until they file. The maximum punishment is up to $3,000 in fines and up to six months in jail.
