TUPELO — Nearly half-a-year after the initial incident, a fourth individual has been arrested in connection to a St. Patrick’s Day shooting inside a Tupelo Waffle House.
Following months of searching, a U.S. Marshals task force on Aug. 20 arrested Courtney Mikale Jamison of Tupelo for aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police believe Jamison was involved in the March 17 shooting at Waffle House on South Gloster Street that saw one man injured and has resulted in multiple arrests.
The shooting occurred at 2:05 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 722 South Gloster. Detectives previously testified that an altercation between two parties inside the restaurant escalated, leading members of one party to retrieve guns from their vehicles and fire shots.
The ensuing gunfire broke several of the restaurant's windows and resulted in one non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
Jamison, who the task force found in Atlanta, Georgia, is awaiting trial in the Lee County Circuit Court.
A week after the shooting, Stanquan M. Haynes, 28, of South Evergreen Street, Aberdeen, was charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied building and Stanshea L. Buckingham, 34, of Ford Circle, Tupelo, was charged with accessory after the fact.
Javarius D. Trice of King Road, Belden, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon days after the first two arrests.
Security camera footage allegedly shows Jamison and Haynes firing into the building, which was estimated to have about 20 people inside at the time, from the parking lot.
Buckingham allegedly assisted in hiding the vehicle she, Haynes and Jamison drove, which had bullet holes. U.S. Marshals reportedly found the vehicle in Buckingham’s garage.
