TUPELO • Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) will partner with North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) to offer a free, pop-up vaccination clinic before its 2021 Dance Like The Stars event this Saturday.
The clinic will be held inside the BancorpSouth Arena from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., before the evening show begins at 7:30 p.m. Those choosing to be vaccinated are required to wait on site for 15 minutes following their vaccination. North Mississippi Medial Clinic staff will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers, BGCNMS has modified their traditional, gala-styled event, which originally included a dinner, to a show-only affair for sponsors and ticket holders. All guests in attendance are required to wear face masks. There is also a virtual option for viewing on the organization's Facebook page at facebook.com/bgcnms.org. BGCNMS encourages use of this option.
More than 5,000 people watched the 2020 virtual Dance Like the Stars event.
"For those who choose to view the show in person, we encourage them to please comply with the mask/face covering and social distancing during the show. Being vaccinated is not a requirement, but it would certainly help fulfill the goal of everyone being safe,” said BGCNMS CEO Zell Long.
The organization hopes the convenient location of the pop-up clinic site will encourage those who aren't vaccinated to finally get the shot.
Those who stop by for vaccinations or information will receive a free sandwich gift card from a local restaurant.
The clinic will be accessible on the west side of the BancorpSouth Arena - Parking Lot B off of Commerce Street. For more information, please contact Evie Storey at 662.841.6504 ext. 4.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.