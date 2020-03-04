TUPELO - A free self-defense class will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Haven Acres Community Center for ages 16 and up.
Kenneth Wheeler, director of security at North Mississippi Medical Center, will teach the class, which will include basic hands-on tactical skills, how to avoid dangerous situations, and strategies for handling various attacks.
It is sponsored by Willie Jennings, Ward 7 alderman, Greentee Neighborhood Association, Southern Heights Neighborhood Association and Haven Acres Neighborhood Association. Light refreshments will be served.