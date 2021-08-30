TUPELO • Citizens that live in the west portion of Lee County only have four days left to qualify to run in the special election to fill a vacant seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
The deadline to qualify for the race is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. Candidates can go to the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up a qualifying form to fill out and turn in.
The seat on the board became vacant in January when Todd Jordan resigned from the board to become the mayor of Tupelo. As of Friday morning, five candidates thus far have qualified to enter the race: Buddy Dickerson, Mark Maharrey, Larry McCord, Tony Roper and Wesley Webb.
To successfully qualify, candidates must have been a resident of District 3 for a minimum of two years immediately preceding the date of the election. District 3 includes the Belden community and the western portion of the county.
All candidates must run as independents in a special election, meaning there are no party primaries. All qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. If no single candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23.
Christy Jordan, an administrator for the Tupelo Public School District and the wife of Todd Jordan, is temporarily serving on the board until the special election. Christy Jordan has previously said she does not intend to run in the special election to succeed her husband.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.