TUPELO • Parmvir Singh rode a bicycle from his home on Spring Lake Drive in Tupelo each morning to the gas station where he worked.

djr-2022-09-18-news-candlelight-memorial-twp6

Family members begin lighting candles in front a memorial of Parmvir Singh for a candlelight memorial service in his honor on Sept. 17, 2022. 
djr-2022-09-18-news-candlelight-memorial-twp1

Friends and family of Parmvir Singh mourn during a candlelight vigil on Sept. 17, 2022, held at the service station where he was killed nearly one week ago in Tupelo.
djr-2022-09-18-news-candlelight-memorial-twp5

State Sen. Chad McMahan fights back tears as he speaks at Saturday's candlelight memorial service for Parmvir Singh, who was killed one week ago in Tupelo.
djr-2022-09-18-news-candlelight-memorial-twp7

Friends and other residents begin placing candles at a memorial for Parmvir Singh, who was killed one week ago in Tupelo, during a candlelight vigil in his honor on Sept. 17, 2022. 

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus