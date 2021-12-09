TUPELO • United Way of Northeast Mississippi is once again preparing to kick off its annual $50K Giveaway.
The annual contest and fundraiser, presented by Crescent Memorial, begins on Dec. 15 and will run until Jan. 31. Tickets cost $100.
The winner will be announced Feb. 14 on WTVA.
United Way’s goal is to sell 4,000 tickets and raise $400,000 as part of its larger annual campaign goal of raising $2.6 million. That money will help fund the 59 programs from 56 organizations in its eight county coverage area.
“Without the $50K giveaway, we would not be able to reach that goal, so it’s a huge part of making that happen, but the campaign as a whole is what makes all that work possible,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Robin McKinney.
This year marks a new two-year cycle of funding. So far, United Way has raised over 50% of its goal through the annual workplace campaign, and organization representatives hope to be at 75% by the end of December. Campaign directors Andy Burleson and Case Knight’s current priorities are to reach as many campaigns as they can between now and January 31st.
“It’s a full court press to try to get in front of as many people as we can, and to get all of those numbers in that we can, really, by Christmas,” Burleson said. “These next two weeks are pretty critical for us.”
Face to face and back to normal
Unlike last year, 2021’s campaign efforts have largely been in-person.
“It’s just so much easier to tell the story, when you’re face to face,” McKinney said.
That’s true of this year’s $50K Giveaway, too. The event will kick off with a lunch and later a happy hour call party on launch day at the Silver Moon Club. United Way is signing up teams from different employers, volunteers and individuals and asking them to call or text their friends and ask them to sell tickets.
For those purchasing tickets, the hope is to be the winner of the $50,000 grand prize. Tupelo-based funeral supply company Crescent Memorial donated that money, which allows United Way to put spend more on the campaign and programs.
United Way will also draw for five secondary prizes, including a Room to Room shopping spree, a Downtown Tupelo date night, a Nashville weekend giveaway, a Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro Series lawn tractor from 4 Seasons Equipment Company, and three getaway packages to local college towns — Oxford, Starkville and Hattiesburg.
Funds raised support local causes
United Way uses the money it raises during fundraisers like the $50K Giveaway to bolster the local nonprofit agencies it supports, plus fund its own initiatives like the Hunger Coalition, Early Education Coalition, the Volunteer Northeast Mississippi Hub and its brand-new Health Alliance, possible.
Donations remain locally to help fund and improve the community.
United Way selects its nonprofit partner agencies using a data-driven eight-month cycle. Nonprofits began by submitting the initial portion of their applications in late summer. After application reviews by community members and experts, interviews, and volunteers deciding funding, the process culminates in March when the United Way board approves the final list.
Nonprofits navigated changing day-to-day operations and raising money outside of United Way amid growing restrictions and obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, whether directly or indirectly. The Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi saw an increased number of people using food pantries. Food pantries are also struggling with supply chain shortages, limiting their ability to get the food they normally would from food banks. This means they could end up paying retail costs for some of the food they give away.
Other agencies, such as the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi, CASA and other after-school and summer programs, had to lower their attendance numbers to keep children safe.