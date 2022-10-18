FULTON • Amanda Hughes was no stranger to cancer when she received her breast cancer diagnosis in July 2021.
Hughes previously fought against the illness when she faced skin cancer in 2019. That was after her mother had her own close encounter with breast cancer in her 20s.
"I had been going for routine checkups because I was considered high risk because of my mom,” Hughes said. “She was 24 and had to have a complete mastectomy due to fibroid tumors.”
Although her mother didn't have cancer, Hughes' OB/GYN wanted her to come in for routine checkups every six months because of her family history.
Last summer, the Fulton native and Tupelo High School teacher was undergoing one of her routine checkups, which turned out to be anything but routine.
During the exam, the doctor found a small tumor. Very small.
"I was thankful for the routine appointments, because that's what caught it," she said. "My tumor was just 6 millimeters."
The wife and mother of three said that deep down, she knew it would be something more than a lump.
An ultrasound and biopsy proved her instincts correct.
"I could tell when the doctor did the ultrasound that she wasn't happy with her findings," she said.
Hughes' primary caregiver, Claire Northington, was on her way back from vacation when she called Hughes to tell her the results.
"It was stage one breast cancer, but triple negative," Hughes said.
Triple-negative breast cancer appears in less than 15% of cases. It’s considered one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, spreading far faster than other variations. Treatment options are fewer, and the survival rate is lower than with many other forms of breast cancer.
After visiting a doctor in Tupelo, Hughes sought a second opinion at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Survival was at the forefront of Hughes’ mind, not just for herself, but for her family.
"I knew I had to go above and beyond because I have three daughters ages 22, 14 and 10," she said.
Hughes had her first surgery in September 2021. Long before her diagnosis, Hughes had decided she would have a mastectomy should she ever face breast cancer.
"Hands down, I was going to get rid of both breasts,” she said. “In the grand scheme of things, life was the bigger picture for me.”
Hughes kept a positive attitude throughout her treatment, which concluded in February of this year, coinciding with her 44th birthday.
Despite undergoing various surgeries and chemotherapy, the devout Christian kept her eyes on God.
"It's by the grace of God, and that's who I have to give all credit to,” she said of her survival. “Little did I know that probably over the past 44 years, He's been training me, getting me ready for this.”
Hughes is a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton, where she teaches sixth through eighth grade Sunday school. One of the Bible stories she treasures most is from the book of Mark, when Jesus healed a paralyzed man after his friends ripped the roof off of a building to get to Him.
Hughes wears a bracelet that says "roof rippers" to honor those that prayed for and helped her throughout her breast cancer diagnosis.
She hopes to continue sharing her positive attitude with others, especially those who are going through similar trials.
"Keep a positive attitude,” she advised those facing their own battles with cancer. “Focus on all the good things in your life. Don't focus on the cancer. Just because you have cancer does not mean that's what's going to take you out of this world."
This September, Hughes celebrated a year of being cancer-free.
"A lot of people think that their body failed them," Hughes said. "My body did not fail me. My body kept me alive. I was a miracle."
