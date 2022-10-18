djr-2022-10-11-news-breastcancer-hughes-twp1 (copy)

Amanda Hughes of Fulton was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 43. A mother of three girls, Hughes kept a positive outlook on life while undergoing her treatments. She received her last cancer treatment on her 44nd birthday this past February and has been cancer free for one year. 

 Thomas Wells

FULTON • Amanda Hughes was no stranger to cancer when she received her breast cancer diagnosis in July 2021.

