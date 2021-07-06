TUPELO • The day Eric White launched his drag career as GoDiva Holliday, he knew it was something he’d do forever.
White, a Fulton native, started drag in 1999 at Rumors in Shannon. He was attending college at ICC when one of his friends asked him if he wanted to drop by a gay bar. It was his first time, and he made friends immediately, including owner Rick Gladish and show director Alicia Stone-Valentino, who told him to be there the next day.
“They were having drag shows there, and that night, he introduced me to the drag queens,” White said. “The very next night, I did drag there.”
He was so new that another drag queen, Kiera Mason, helped apply makeup on one side of his face while he did the other. After that first night performing in front of a packed crowd, White decided against returning to school Instead, he decided to perform drag full time. He became a director, hosting Thursday night shows and working multiple nights to pay his bills.
“(I) became show director at 19 years old and started packing the house with college kids. It was awesome,” White said. “It was years later, 2009, when I went back to school. It just changed my life.”
White moved to Nashville in 2002, working his way up the drag scene in a bigger city. He moved to Orlando in 2004, where he worked as a show director, hosted comedy nights and shows and did Pride events for six years. Once the recession hit and tourism slowed, he moved home in 2010.
Returning home was a real culture shock.
“I’ve never been closeted or anything ... but for the first time, I felt worried about being so out and proud of who I was,” White said. “But all I could think about is, we have to get the shows going in Tupelo.”
He began working the different bar and social scenes, fitting shows wherever he could on a biweekly or monthly basis throughout North Mississippi and the surrounding areas, including Memphis. He is part of the Board of Tupelo Pride and helped lead other Pride events. He’s been the first show host for various prides throughout the state, such as Gulf Coast Pride, Oxford Pride and Tupelo Pride, and manages two pageant systems for the latter two.
White has watched the drag scene grow, and the progress sometimes catches him off guard. He remembers those earlier days of drag in North Mississippi where they endured harassment, and felt like he constantly had to watch his back. At the Oxford Pride celebration on June 12, he saw a crowd that was all ages.
“It was so amazing to be on the catwalk and see all these young faces all around the catwalk ... I would have never imagined that brave and that young,” White said. “It’s different, how the times have changed. I came from a place and a time where we went to a bar in the middle of the woods to have shows and to get together and face persecution and now they’re here and proud and thirsty for shows. They want community, and I love that.”
During his career, White has had four drag children. Only one, Justin Tyler, known as DeePression Holliday professionally, is still currently performing. White credits Mason and Baby Holliday as his drag mothers, and hopes his own drag child appreciates the doors previous generations helped open to provide opportunities to the current generation.
“I’m very proud of him. He’s very ambitious and miles ahead of where I was at doing drag for two years,” White said. “I just hope that he understands that there was a cost. A price was paid for that.”
This past May marked White’s 22nd year of performing drag. He always joked that he would exit drag when he was 40, so when COVID-19 hit right around his 40th birthday, he took it as a sign to pause.
“I think I did two shows the whole time, and I was like I can’t quit now because I’ve got to go out on a high note,” White said.
While COVID-19 slowed down momentum in 2020, shows are slowly occurring more frequently. Tupelo Pride was cancelled in 2020, but White said it will return this October, with a kick-off drag show the day before.
White wants to see people step up to carry on the momentum the community has built. While he finds that people show up to events, there isn’t as much engagement to help volunteer, attend PFLAG meetings, serve on the Pride boards or help do the work it takes to organize events. He encourages others to take over and help fill their shoes.
“I like the idea of Tupelo specifically being more open and more accepting of the art because maybe it will encourage people to stick around here and keep the art alive here, locally,” White said.