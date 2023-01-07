FULTON — For 13 years, PlayGarden Park in downtown Fulton has been home to some world-class art.
Since its creation in 2009, the park has served as the centerpiece of a revitalized downtown. At its heart, the park features two large bronze sculptures: an anthropomorphic penny and house holding hands. Along with a fountain, playground and gazebo for the community to enjoy, miniature bronze pennies and houses dot the park — hiding behind the sign at the park’s entrance, running near the playground, sitting on the gazebo’s railing.
These sculptures are the creation of Tom Otterness, a renowned artist whose work is featured around the world, including, of course, a small city in Northeast Mississippi.
A piece of New York in Mississippi
The idea and funding for the park came from Julie and Michael Waldorf.
Julie Waldorf is a Fulton native whose mother, Julia Grimes, was the high school senior English teacher for many years. Michael Waldorf is a New Jersey native. The couple splits their time between homes in Fulton and New York City.
The latter city is where they first met Otterness. Following a tour of his artwork in New York City, the Waldorfs approached Otterness and asked, "Have you ever been to Mississippi?"
His response: "No, but that might be interesting."
That was the beginning of what would become, to date, Otterness's only public work in Mississippi.
For Michael Waldorf, the creation of the park was a way to push back against the diminishment of what was once the city’s bustling downtown area. Waldorf had noticed that, since the construction of Walmart in the 1990s,the center of gravity of the town had slowly shifted from the old downtown area toward the east side of town.
"It's great for people to be able to go to one place to do all their shopping, but there's something important about a downtown, a sense of community," Waldorf said. "And that was kind of key in terms of where we put the park and the sorts of things we wanted there."
About the art
Otterness started out as a painter and ventured into sculpting in 1978 when he started making tiny plasters that he sold on the sidewalk in New York City for $4.99 each. He considers that his first public work.
He later got involved in a group called Colab and took part in shows where he made sculptures. It wasn't long until he got his first public commissions.
His passion lies in creating work to be viewed by the broad public, not to be displayed in museums or galleries — although his work can be found in both.
The 70-year-old artist has completed more than 40 public commissions. His sculptures are displayed prominently around the world — from California to Qatar with quite a few in New York, New York ... and Fulton, of course.
The story behind his sculptures in Fulton is simple, which Otterness hopes people find amusing
"I see it as a big penny getting married to a big house, and it's a happy marriage and they've got a lot of kids running all over," Otterness said.
Money is a common theme in his work.
"You want to talk in a visual language that people understand and a subject that everybody has," Otterness said. "It often boils down to money. Rich, poor. We all struggle to make money. I keep coming back to something around that."
Michael Waldorf said one reason he and Julie enjoy Otterness's art is that it’s accessible on different levels. Kids love the fun, whimsical themes, but the art can also be provocative and prompt adults to think about things they wouldn't have otherwise.
After completing the sculptures, Otterness visited Fulton for the park’s grand opening. The Waldorfs arranged for him to speak at the Itawamba Attendance Center, where he showed examples of his work and answered students’ questions.
"The kids there got a chance to see a working artist," Otterness said. "I grew up the same way, hardly ever seeing an example of that. I thought that planted some seeds that might bear fruit later."
A revitalized downtown Fulton
Emily Quinn is in her second year as mayor and 20th year as a resident of the Itawamba County city.
She has a drawing of the two main PlayGarden Park sculptures hanging in her office, a constant reminder of the public park just down the street.
It's turned out to be a hub for parades, musical events like Pickin' in the Park, the city's annual Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Festival and children's birthday parties.
But it wasn't always that way.
"Back in the day, this was the only highway going to Tupelo," Quinn said, referencing Fulton’s Main Street. "Then they built the interstate so everybody started bypassing the downtown area. It was pretty much a ghost town down here — a lot of vacant buildings, not a lot of foot traffic. When they built the park, it kind of brought some life back to downtown."
From there, businesses gradually began popping up again
"I think the park is an intricate part in that revitalization," Quinn said. "It serves a very important purpose in the city."
Julie Waldorf said she and Michael are happy that the park has had a part in making Fulton thrive. They hope future generations will enjoy the park for years to come.
"It's extraordinary that could happen because of Michael and Julie," Otterness said. "It's every dream of a public sculptor to be able to have a positive effect like that on a community."
