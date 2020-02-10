HERNANDO - An annual fundraiser benefiting Palmer Home for Children is seeking sponsorships for the 2020 event.
Cedar Hill Farm, Inc. will host its ninth annual Fireworks on the Farm on Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Cedar Hill Farm, located at 8 Love Road in Hernando. The event is Cedar Hill’s annual fundraising event benefiting Palmer Home for Children. Gates open at 5 p.m., with fireworks starting at 8:45 p.m.
Cedar Hill Farm is a family-owned farm located in the community of Love, outside of Hernando, and minutes south of Memphis, Tennessee. Palmer Home for Children is a nonprofit that supports children in North Mississippi and throughout the state and parts of Tennessee in four areas: campus care in Hernando, foster care, family care with incarcerated mothers in Nashville, and transitional care for those 18 to 24.
This year’s event will include live music, cow pie bingo, and Cedar Hill’s farm activities to help raise funds for Palmer Home’s mission to provide superior care for children while introducing the love of God to each individual child.
Title sponsoring this year’s event is Pintail Construction of Hernando, a residential, custom home builder serving North Mississippi. Cedar Hill Farm is seeking additional support with sponsor table sales. Sponsor tables are $500, and sponsors will receive a business name and logo listing in event invitations and presentations, among other marketing.
Supporting sponsorships received before Feb. 28 will be included in the marketing branding being done in early and mid-February. For more information, contact Cedar Hill Farm at www.gocedarhillfarm.com or social media on Facebook, Twitter@gocedarhillfarm; or Instagram@gocedarhillfarm.