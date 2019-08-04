HOLLY SPRINGS • A Mississippi landmark that has stood for more than 180 years – weathering war, pestilence and neglect – is experiencing a rebirth, but it needs the community’s help.
“Picnic on the Lawn,” a fundraiser for Chalmers Institute, is Aug. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each or $35 per couple if ordered by Wednesday. After that date, tickets are $25 each. There will be live music and dancing, food prepared by Southern Eatery and a silent auction.
“Chalmers is a wonderful Federal-style building sitting in the middle of a shady park and a wonderful place to have an outdoor event,” said Chelius Carter, president and co-founder of Preserve Marshall County and Holly Springs, which is hosting the event.
The two-story red brick building originally opened its doors in 1837 as the Holly Springs Literary Institute; two years later it became the University of Holly Springs.
“It had a very short tenure – it went belly-up by 1843,” Carter said. “But it still lays claim to being the first legislatively approved university in the state of Mississippi.”
The building sat vacant until 1847, when some Presbyterians purchased it and reopened it as the Chalmers Institute, Carter said.
“Chalmers Institute was envisioned as a four-year liberal arts college, but it never quite lived up to that,” Carter said. “It was closer to what we would call a junior college. Graduates would then go on to the University of Mississippi or another college to pursue advanced degrees in medicine or law.”
Chalmers Institute operated from 1847 until 1879.
“It managed to keep its doors open through the Civil War,” he said. “The flush years were post-war when enrollment went up and it became co-ed. But the yellow fever epidemic of 1878 decimated the faculty and the student body. It closed its doors in 1879.”
The last headmaster at the school and a Chalmers graduate, William “Alley” Anderson, and his wife, Helen Craft, moved into the building in 1880 and made it their residence until 1915.
“It then went into a long period where it changed ownership many times,” Carter said. “It went down a little bit with every owner. The last occupant was an artist in the late 1970s.”
Chalmers remained vacant for the next 30 years, until Preserve Marshall County and Holly Springs took ownership of it in 2009 and began restoring the 3,000-square-foot building.
Since 2011, the non-profit has received more than $129,000 in assistance from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History through Community Heritage Preservation Grants, and $81,000 from the MDAH through a Mississippi Landmark Grant. PMCHS has raised more than $62,000 in matching funds.
The money has been used for the building’s structural stabilization and restoration, including the walls and roof, and for an HVAC system and new wiring and plumbing.
“In March 2018, both floors were usable and we were hosting events, like workshops, parties and receptions,” Carter said. “We were enjoying the fact that we’d completed the first three phases of work and were waiting for the next grant to be approved.”
And then on June 2, 2018, a storm came through town and a 200-year-old pecan tree crashed through the north side of the building.
“People expected us to just roll over and die,” Carter said. “But we negotiated with the insurance company and we were able to use some leftover grant funding. The first floor is usable again but there’s still damage on the second floor.”
Proceeds from the “Picnic on the Lawn” will go toward the money PMCHS must raise to get a matching grant from MDAH for the next phase of work, which includes restoring all the windows and doors.
“How much we raise determines how much we can ask for in grant money,” Carter said. “We’re grateful to local businesses and banks who are helping underwrite this event so that everything we make goes toward our match.”
For more information, call (901) 336-4090, find them on Facebook or visit preservemarshallcounty.org.