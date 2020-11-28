PLANTERSVILLE • Those who knew Sadie Monts Holland honored her personal character and public service during a Saturday funeral in Plantersville, marking the passing of a woman known as the matriarch not only of her family but to many across Lee County.
Dozens of family members, friends and loved ones gathered inside and outside of the sanctuary at "Sadie J Farm" to remember the life of Holland, who passed away Tuesday night.
She was 87-years-old.
Her son, Steve Holland, gave the greeting and opening remarks during Saturday's ceremony.
Steve Holland described his mother as a hard-working, caring and loving person who touched the lives of so many people.
"She was a renaissance lady from the time she left here," he said. "That woman had the rhythm of life better than any soul I know. She was a woman of grace, dignity, and love. She cared for everyone and always wanted to serve and make people happy. We're going to miss her. It's going to be real different without her, but she'll still be here with us. She's back on this land that she's loved so dearly for 60 plus years."
He added, "So, let us not be sad, but let us rejoice in the Lord for the beautiful 80 plus years that Sadie lived."
Sadie Holland was born Jan. 31, 1933, the only child of Christine Roebuck Monts. She married John Clarence “J.C.” Holland in December 1949 and raised six sons on their family farm.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley gave the eulogy at Saturday's funeral.
Presley said he's known the Holland family all his life and described Sadie Holland as a boundary breaker.
"She truly was the best mix of a pioneer woman and a renaissance woman that I've ever known," Presley said. "She truly believed in the value of hard-work. She always found a place to serve no matter where she was. She was not going to be somewhere where she didn't make anyone happy."
"Presley continued, "Sadie Holland continues to be an influence on all of our lives. The world is a better place now that she's walked these grounds and we're better people because of her. She was a quiet, comforting, and loving person that never had anything but words of encouragement for everybody that she saw."
Holland became the first woman in the state to serve as a public school bus driver. She was the first woman to lead an integrated 4-H Club in Mississippi, the Hoe and Hope 4-H Club.
In 1979, she became Nettleton’s first female mayor.
In November 2019, Holland retired as a Lee County Justice Court Judge after four terms on the bench and more than 50 years of serving the public in her various capacities.
Another of Sadie's sons, John A. "Pud" Holland, gave closing remarks, saying his mother exhibited love to everyone, and he looks to continue the legacy his mother left behind.
"My mother loved everybody," John said. "Working in the funeral business over the years and watching my mother, I've learned a lot about love. She was a great example of love and I hope that I can continue to carry that legacy of my mother. And I think all of my brothers will look to do the same."
The service came to an end with the congregation singing a postlude of "I'll Fly Away" led by Sadie J Pickers.