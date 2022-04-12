RIPLEY • Cedric Burnside, torchbearer of the Northeast Mississippi hill country blues, won "Best Traditional Blues Album" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for his 2021 album "I Be Trying."
Burnside, 43, was raised in Holly Springs and now lives in Ashland. He spends quite a bit of time in Ripley, where he's set up an office on the square and will soon be opening a juke joint.
On Monday night, Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham declared April 11 "Cedric Burnside Day" during a Grammy celebration at Jefferson St. Tap Room.
The Ripley Main Street Association also unveiled a portrait of Burnside painted by Sam Ingram to be displayed at the Blues Alley downtown alongside local blues greats like Burnside's grandfather, R.L. Burnside, and Junior Kimbrough.
Third time's the charm
Burnside had been nominated two times prior to his Grammy win. The phrase "third time's the charm" proved true, and Burnside took home a Grammy on April 8.
"Considering I had never won a Grammy before, it felt good to actually win," Burnside said. "It gets me a few steps further to doing what I need to do, not just for music, but for my community."
"It's cool to win these Grammys," he added. "I think this is just one of many, but also, I know I'll get further ahead on helping people."
When Burnside's named was called on "music's biggest night," he jogged to the stage with his tour manager, Chuck Duncan.
"Wow, thank y'all so much," Burnside said, still in awe. He thanked the Recording Academy, his record label, promotion team and Jesus Christ "for letting the universe work with me."
Recording the album
Burnside wrote the record, "I Be Trying," in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, save for one song — "Love Is The Key."
But the album's themes of getting knocked down by life, struggling and trying to be the best person you can be resonate deeply in a time when a whole lot of the world have experienced "the blues" firsthand.
When he got ready to go into the studio in 2020, the virus shut everything down and put recording on pause. But he picked it up at the end of that year.
"It's funny how it pertains to what's going on in the world today," Burnside said.
»WATCH: Step In official music video
"I Be Trying" was recorded in the span of three days in late 2020 at Royal Studios in Memphis — the same recording studio where Willie Mitchell, Al Green and other soul artists cranked out hit after hit in the 1960s and 70s.
It released in June 2021, sharing songs inspired not only by Burnside's own life experiences, but those of his family and friends.
"I feel like every day, life gives you something to talk about, something to write about," Burnside said. "And that might be good or it might be bad."
Burnside feels the core message of the album is positivity.
"I want people to know that no matter what you go through, you're still going to have to be strong and embrace it," Burnside said. "But your actions, that's what determines how your life is going to go."
Carrying on a family legacy
Burnside first toured with his grandfather, hill country blues legend R.L. Burnside, at 13 years old.
He's been playing hill country blues for more than 30 years now. To bring home a Grammy to Mississippi for continuing the musical tradition of the place and people he loves means the world to him.
"(Hill country blues) started to get the recognition that it deserves in the late 90s, early 2000s, but not as much as it should have," Burnside said. "Now, just to have North Mississippi, the hill country part, on the map now. I feel like we're now on the map."
Burnside recorded a cover of "Bird Without a Feather" by his late grandfather, whom he refers to as Big Daddy, for the album.
"I want to just keep creating it, creating my own music as well as my Big Daddy's music and Junior's music," Burnside said. "So it meant a lot to me when they called my name for this award. To win this Grammy, it meant a lot to me. I honestly think my Big Daddy would be very proud, as well as my mom, my dad and my brother — everybody who's gone on before me, who has passed, that was a big part of my life."
While carrying on the family legacy, Burnside aspires to leave behind his own: a legacy of positivity, love and inspiration.
He shared a bit of that positivity Monday morning when he visited the classrooms of hundreds of Ripley Elementary School students whose artwork now adorn the front windows of Burnside's office and juke joint — drawings of Grammy awards and guitars with messages reading "Congratulations Cedric."
Opening the Jook Joint
This summer, Burnside will open a juke joint — aptly named Jook Joint — in downtown Ripley.
"I want to help the community and I want to bring people from all over the world," Burnside said of his vision for the juke joint.
"I want to bring people together," he said. "I want people to come to Ripley, I want them to see what Ripley has to offer and I also want Ripley to see something that they never saw before. And not just Ripley, the whole hill country."
The venue will feature live music with a focus on the blues. Customers will have the option to grab a beer and a bite to eat while they enjoy the tunes in a laid back, authentic juke joint atmosphere.
Although he's from the Holly Springs area, Burnside has spent a considerable amount of time working in Ripley over the last few years, and he's grown fond of the town.
He even recorded an album in Ripley a couple of months ago at the soon-to-open juke joint. Burnside has a name for the album but isn't ready to share it yet. He hopes to release it later this year.
On the heels of the Grammy win, Burnside will be releasing new merch and music soon. Fans can find updates at Burnside's Facebook page, and those eager to visit the Jook Joint when it opens can follow along on Facebook as well.