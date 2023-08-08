TUPELO — Daniel "Dan" Gale and George Rutledge will face each other in a runoff election to become Lee County's next 1st District supervisor.
Gale received 1,017 votes during Tuesday night's Republican primaries, or roughly 32% of the 3,131 votes cast. George C. Rutledge earned a close second in the race at 997 votes, also roughly 32%.
Opponents knocked out of the race include Hal Grissom, who earned 835 votes, and William Richey, who earned 201.
The runoff election is set for Aug. 29.
“I’ve worked hard for eight months, I’m not going to stop now,” Gale said. “I’m thankful for the voters in the first district who got me this far.”
Rutledge said he was pleased with the results of the primary and is ready for the next step of the election. He thanked his opponents for a “positive” race with no personal attacks.
“Today, the voters of Lee County District 1 have honored me with sufficient support to be in a runoff in three weeks,” he said, noting he hoped for continued support. “I have a rare opportunity of being able to make this a full-time job and will not forget my promises of transparency, accountability and responsibility in this office.”
With neither a Democrat nor independent candidate in the running, whomever wins the runoff will claim the seat.
In the county's other closely watched supervisor race, District 5, Republican candidates Chris Gillentine and Barry Parker will face each other in a runoff. Gillentine received 1,263 votes, or 47% of the 2,685 votes cast, to Parker's 1,241.
The runoff's winner will face Democratic candidate Steve Holland and independent candidate Richard O. Wilson in November's general election.
Heatherly wins decisive victory in tax collector's race
Meanwhile, interim Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly won her first full term with a decisive win in Tuesday night's primary elections.
Heatherly, who has served as the county's tax collector since Leroy Belk retired late last year, earned the lion's share of the votes — 6,815, or 57% of the total votes cast. Tupelo Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan received 2,961 votes, or 25%. Robbie Montgomery got 1,799 votes.
“I feel good… I’m excited, and I am looking forward to everything we are going to be doing in the tax office for the next four years,” Heatherly said, adding she was happy with the turnout and the response she got while campaigning.
Incumbents, newcomers fare well in other races
Incumbent Republican District 1 Constable Joe Huckaby secured another term in the seat, receiving 2,432 votes to Malcomb Driskill’s 993 votes and Randy Ellis’ 441 votes.
In District 2, incumbent Republican Ted Wood beat his opponent Sean McMickin by 984 votes.
David “Davy” Estes III received 2,128 votes, securing a term as District 3 Constable. Bryan Gann received 767 votes.
“I’ve prayed. I’ve sang… I’ve done everything I could to take my mind off of it,” Estes said before the reporting completed. “I put in a lot of work. I had a lot of people help me. I couldn’t have done it without them, the voters. I’m ready to get to work.”
Marcus Crump, who previously held the seat as District 4 justice court judge, will advance to the general election against Republican Tim Tubb and independent Jermandy Jackson. He received 822 votes and his opponent Charlotte Copeland received 635.
“I think the people spoke,” Crump said. “My opponent, I thank her for a good, clean race, and we still have a lot of work to do. I’m ready to work again, and I want to thank all of my supporters who came out and voted.”
Meanwhile, Blaine Wade Holliday defeated incumbent County Surveyor Carl Scherff in the primary, securing his seat as the next Lee County Surveyor. Holliday got 6,334; Scherff got 4,018.
“I look forward to serving Lee County,” Holliday said, noting that he hoped to bring fairness and honesty to the position. “It is going to be something new, but I am going to continue with the same mentality I’ve carried for years."
Editor's note: George Rutledge is married to Daily Journal CFO Rosemary Jarrell.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.