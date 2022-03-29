Tupelo Public Works crews begin tearing down the old ice plant on South Broadway Street in downtown Tupelo on March 29, 2022. The city purchased the building in 2020 with plans to eventually sell the structure, but were spurred to demolish it because of its poor condition.
TUPELO • City officials have demolished a building in downtown Tupelo after attempts to restore the property evaporated.
The former home of the Gardner-Watson Ice Plant on Broadway Street was torn down on Tuesday to clean the lot for redevelopment. The city of Tupelo owned the building, which has stood empty for years.
Development Services Director Tanner Newman said the building's demolition and clearing is part of the city's ongoing revitalization efforts.
"The city has really focused on the cleanup of blighted properties, so we feel it is only fair the city also cleans up city-owned property," Newman said.
Public Works Department employees were tasked with demolishing the property and preserving its bricks. Newman said this was in case prospective buyers wanted to recreate the building's facade in any new construction.
“We have peopled interested in (the property), and are working with developers now,” he said.
The city purchased the building along with the Gravlee Lumber Building for $410,000 in August 2020.
Newman said the city planned to sell the property eventually, noting the administration would like to see the development coincide with that of the city's entertainment district.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the city has had multiple developers tour the property since it was purchased by the city, but there have been not any "solid offers."
The decision to demolish the building was spurred by the state of the structure.
"It was dilapidated," Lewis said. "We thought we were going to be able to do a restoration of it and Gravlee (Lumber Building), but it is too blighted. The roof is caving in and trees are growing through it."