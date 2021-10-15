TUPELO • Though he’s never held public office before, Gary Enis hopes voters will send him to the Lee County Board of Supervisors so that he can work at growing the western portion of Lee County.
Enis, the transportation director for the Tupelo Public School District, said he would like to see the county look at different ways to develop the western portion of Tupelo and grow the area more commercially, which is currently a heavy residential area of town.
“We’re getting more business out in our district in west Tupelo such as Brooks Grocery,” Enis said. “That would be one area that I'd like to see improve.”
Enis said he does not have many specific items he’s looking to accomplish if elected to the board, but he mainly hopes to work with his colleagues to find solutions to any problems that may arise.
“Safety is the main concern for the people,” Enis said. “You want to do things that are safe and legal and appropriate and lawful for the county government. I just stress safety and abide by the law and doing the right things.”
The Lee County Adult Jail has consistently proven to be a difficult area for county leaders. Lee County's sheriff, Jim Johnson, has frequently complained that the facility has fallen into disrepair. The board has failed to come up with a solution to the facility for the past several years.
If elected, Enis said he would like to consult with the other four members of the board and finally hammer out some sort of solution. What that solution is, though, Enis does not yet know.
“As a whole, I would need to talk with the other supervisors before I would come to a decision,” Enis said. “But, after seeing the concerns of our sheriff from what he has stated in the past, I would lean toward — if the jail is outdated — I would look at getting a new one.”
On the topic of medical marijuana, Enis said he supports patients receiving medical marijuana under the supervision of a medical professional, but said he would have to familiarize himself with more specifics of any medical marijuana bill passed by the Mississippi Legislature before taking a firm stance on whether he would want to allow dispensaries to open within Lee County's borders.
“I would just have to get more information on the subject,” Enis said. “If people are suffering from a terrible disease or illness to get relief with a doctor’s permission, I’m all for that. For recreational, that’s against the law. I’m not for recreational use.”
The Mississippi Legislature has agreed on a draft of a medical marijuana program that includes a provision that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to prohibit dispensaries, processing facilities and growing centers from operating in the unincorporated communities in the county.
Though not set in stone, lead lawmakers have said that a medical marijuana program will likely be passed either in a special session this fall or during the regular legislative session, which begins in January.
There are no party primaries in a special election, and all candidates must run without a partisan affiliation. Qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, and if no single candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of former Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
Absentee ballots are currently available with the Lee County Circuit Clerk for certain voters. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon on Oct. 30.