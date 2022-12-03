TUPELO — The upcoming Showtime series "George & Tammy" offers fans a fresh look at Tammy Wynette's life, career and marriage to fellow country music legend George Jones … one that the couple’s daughter says truly captures who they were as people, not just celebrities.

LA Premiere of "George & Tammy"

Georgette Jones arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "George & Tammy," Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Goya Studios. 

