TUPELO - Girl Scouts across Northeast Mississippi will be taking over Saturdays the next three weekends.
The Girl Scouts Heart of the South will host events in New Albany, Ripley and Tupelo on Saturday, Booneville on Aug. 24 and Amory and Pontotoc on Aug. 31.
Girl Scouts will rock in New Albany from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Park Along the River. Participants will create their own design on a rock and hide it somewhere in the park to inspire someone later.
In Ripley, girls and their families will be able to meet local Girl Scouts and troop leaders for all grade levels, get information, ask questions, and enjoy ice cream. Register from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church on East Pine Street.
In Tupelo, the Girl Scout Leadership Center on West Main Street will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday so girls and parents will get a chance to meet with some local Girl Scouts and leaders and learn about building girls of courage, confidence and character.
In Booneville, the Girl Scout community will gather from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at City Park Community Center. Girls and their families will be able to participate in various Girl Scout activities while parents learn more about the program.
On Aug. 31, Amory's Girl Scout Saturday event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Frisco Park splash pad. Girls in K-12th grade are invited to enjoy the splash pad while parents are completing their Girl Scout registration.
In Pontotoc, Girl Scout Saturday will be held 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 31 with fun games and water activities at Howard Stafford Park.
More information is available at www.girlscoutshs.org/saturday.