Girl Scouts to host open house Thursday, July 21 Daily Journal reports Jul 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO • Girl Scouts Heart of the South in Tupelo is inviting the community to learn more about and get involved.The organization is hosting an open house event Thursday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The session will share the Girl Scouts’ mission to develop leaders and current member recruitment.The open house is a chance for the public to ask questions, see the Girl Scouts office and show that the Girl Scouts are here and active, said membership manager Angie Owen.More information is available by calling 800-624-4185, contacting Owen directly at 662-397-8699, emailing info@girlscoutshs.org or visiting girlscoutshs.org. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists danny.mcarthur@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Girl Scout Open House Work Angie Owen Tupelo Recruitment Membership Event Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Fraud scams targeting Montana Credit Union members Manufacturing leaders: American businesses face major issues due to inflationary pressure Men Often Die Before Women, and the Y Chromosome May Be to Blame Key to Battling UTIs May Lie in 'Good' Germs Within the Bladder Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters