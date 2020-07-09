Catherine Long, from left, Annelise Fagan and Alice Fagan set up a snow cone stand in their Spring Lake neighborhood recently with all proceeds benefiting the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic. The girls sold out of snow cones, raising $52 to help provide medical, dental and pharmaceutical care for the working uninsured of Lee County. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Free Clinic is unable to host its largest fundraiser, the Tommie and Dr. Walter Bourland Annual Roast, as planned in September. These girls are encouraging everyone to help the Free Clinic continue to provide much-needed care for those who need it.