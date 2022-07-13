TUPELO • An unexpected 18-month training and supplies grant has given the missionary care organization Global Outreach International to empower local families.
The organization is preparing to implement the Raising Highly Capable Kids program, a 13-week parenting program developed by the educational nonprofit Rezilient Kidz.
Leanna Hollis, director of prayer and community outreach, said the need for a parenting program to help families, especially in difficult situations, has been a persistent conversation. Global Outreach already focused its efforts to support children through continued involvement with the Fillmore Center, Tupelo Public School’s alternative school.
Hollis’s desire to start the program was partially sparked by July 24, 2021, one of the deadliest days for Lee County in recent history. Five shootings occurred in a 24-hour period, including Tupelo’s first triple homicide. Five of the six suspects were teenagers. The hope is that reaching parents can help prevent violence.
“So many people wanted to be able to do something, to make a difference,” Hollis said. “This gives people an opportunity to participate.”
Global Outreach International is encouraging interested parties to sign up by Friday, July 15, to attend its vision casting event. Participants can still attend the vision casting program after the deadline but may not receive materials.
Through presentations, discussions and activities, the goal is to tap into another form of Global Outreach International’s local outreach by supporting parents directly, Hollis said.
“It’s too good of an opportunity to miss, but it’s a little too big for one person to pull off,” Hollis said. “It’s got to be the community having to come together, and I think we will.”
The program consists of weekly Monday night sessions with small groups of 10 to 20 participants starting early-September and ending mid-December.
Parents will have the opportunity to get together and build community. There is no fee, but it requires commitment for the duration of the program. To encourage parents with younger kids to attend, childcare is offered for ages 5 years and younger.
The nonmonetary grant includes a regional coordinator who will share vision casting with stakeholders, like churches, schools, and nonprofits. A meeting will be hosted Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of City Hall to encourage community involvement, explain the program and establish next steps.
In order for the program to succeed, Global Outreach International is seeking churches and organizations that will adopt a week to help with food, childcare, and being a cheerleader for parents.
Hollis is seeking facilitators who will lead sessions for the entire 13-week period. A two-hour facilitator training session will be held on the evenings of Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. However, the community response has already been impressive, Hollis said.
Global Outreach International aims to host two 13-week sessions a year, with its second offering in the Spring. There’s a potential to host multiple groups participating simultaneously if there are many volunteers. Hopefully, parents will find tools that will help them parent better, problem-solve and learn ways to be encouraging, Hollis said.
“One of the things that I see that kids don’t always have is a vision for what life could be like,” Hollis said. I hope that the parents will leave the program well equipped and enthusiastic to support their kids to be the best they can be.”
Those interested in attending the vision casting event can contact Hollis at lhollis@globaloutreach.org.