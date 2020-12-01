TUPELO • With less than two weeks to go, the Golden Angel Tree at the Chick-Fil-A at Thompson Square is full.
And that's not good.
More than 400 angels from seven assisted living facilities have short, simple lists for their Christmas wishes, but only about 40 have been picked up.
"We've got a long way to go," said franchise owner/operator Jamey Finley.
This year marks the 21st year of the program, which is modeled after the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, and founded by Finley's wife, Trina.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining room at the restaurant has remained closed, cutting off a vital traffic stream for the tree that normally sits inside.
Instead, Finley has set up boxes on the sidewalk, where diners can pick up an angel and later return the gift.
"Guests can just come to the tag box and pick up a tag," he said. "They then fulfill the items on the list and bring it back in a wrapped box or preferably a bag as they are easier to transport."
The deadline to return the angels is Dec. 12. For those who would rather give money and let Finley's Chick-Fil-A team and volunteers do the shopping, cash for gift donations can be made online at thegoldenangeltree.squarespace.com. In-person donations also can be made for those not wanting to go online.
Store employees will gather and sort the gifts and deliver them to the facilities sometime after the deadline.
Whichever way gifts or donations are made, time is of the essence.
"We usually have about 10 to 15% that aren't returned for whatever reason," Finley said. "They might have forgotten about it during this busy time, they might have lost it ... we'll be shopping to fill those lists."
If half of the angels aren't turned in, that means Finley and company will have to buy some 600 items in the waning days of the Christmas shopping season. And that's not an easy thing to do, with many stores selling as much and as fast as they can.
"Some things are tougher to find this late, so we like to get them as soon as possible," Finley said.
The Golden Angel Tree lists are nothing extravagant. Typically, the most commonly requested items are sweaters, pants, sweatshirts, socks, bath products, house slippers and pajamas.
"It's been a great program, and a great way to help pull the community together, for something that does good," Finley said.