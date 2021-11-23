Jamey Finley, franchise owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A in Tupelo, fills the branches of the Golden Angel Tree with the names and wish lists of area senior citizens on Nov. 22, 2021, at Chick-Fil-A in Tupelo. Similar to the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program, the Golden Angel Tree asks generous people to donate items to the residents of area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Jamey Finley, franchise owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A in Tupelo, fills the branches of the Golden Angel Tree with the names and wish lists of area senior citizens on Nov. 22, 2021, at Chick-Fil-A in Tupelo. Similar to the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program, the Golden Angel Tree asks generous people to donate items to the residents of area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Each tag dangling from the branches of the Golden Angel Tree details a short list of wants and needs from the resident of one of seven area nursing homes.
TUPELO • Exactly 450 senior citizens in seven area assisted living and nursing homes are looking forward to some holiday cheer.
And Chick-Fil-A at Thompson Square is inviting the public to help.
Since 1999, the restaurant has sponsored a Golden Angel Tree. Modeled after the Angel Tree program of the Salvation Army, this version works similarly, but instead of gifts for kids, the Golden Angel Tree seeks gifts for the elderly.
Franchise owner/operator Jamey Finley was impressed with the response last year. Despite a raging pandemic and without the traditional physical Golden Angel Tree, the program was able to help some 400 senior citizens.
"We had to get creative, put some boxes outside, and people got the tags and came back and dropped them off in the boxes," Finley said. "We had a lot more cash donations, and people really stepped up. People I've known in the community, both individuals and businesses, called and said they really wanted to help, and they responded. We were able to buy the gifts for them. Everybody was taken care of."
Finley is expecting a similar response this year.
"We have the tree back up, and you can come in, follow the arrows to the tree, get the tag – which is coded male or female – buy the gift, and bring it back to us."
The deadline to return the angels is Dec. 11.
For those who would rather give money and let Finley’s Chick-Fil-A team and volunteers do the shopping, cash for gift donations can be made online at thegoldenangeltree.squarespace.com. In-person donations also can be made for those not wanting to go online.
Finley said robes and gowns for men and women are some of the most commonly requested items, along with sweatsuits, slippers, pajamas, music CDs, DVDs and sports caps.
"It's simple stuff, nothing too expensive," he said.
Store employees will gather and sort the gifts and deliver them to the facilities sometime after the deadline.
With hundreds of gifts coming in over the next few weeks, Finley said he'll once again have a couple of large trailers provided by Larry Mitchell, who will park them next to the service department at Metro Ford nearby.