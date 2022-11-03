Troy Fulcher, Division Manager with the Carpenter Company, presents a donation of $150,000 to Amy Fagan, Director of Development and Outreach with the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, and Braxton Meeks, Director of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, during an open house reception on Wednesday afternoon. The newly renovated clinic is set to be completed on Dec. 15.
Amy Fagan, Director of Development and Outreach with the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, talks with Troy Fulcher, Division Manager with Carpenter Company, and Justin Chandler, Regional Sales Manager with the Carpenter Company, as they tour the clinic during an open house reception on Wednesday afternoon. The newly renovated clinic is set to be completed on December 15.
Troy Fulcher, Division Manager with the Carpenter Company, presents a donation of $150,000 to Amy Fagan, Director of Development and Outreach with the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, and Braxton Meeks, Director of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, during an open house reception on Wednesday afternoon. The newly renovated clinic is set to be completed on Dec. 15.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Supporters of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, tour the building during an open house reception on Wednesday afternoon. The newly renovated clinic is set to be completed on December 15.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Supporters of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, gather for an open house reception on Wednesday afternoon. The newly renovated clinic is set to be completed on December 15.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
The Meeting and Educational Room inside the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic. Renovations are to be complete on December 15.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Amy Fagan, Director of Development and Outreach with the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic, talks with Troy Fulcher, Division Manager with Carpenter Company, and Justin Chandler, Regional Sales Manager with the Carpenter Company, as they tour the clinic during an open house reception on Wednesday afternoon. The newly renovated clinic is set to be completed on December 15.
TUPELO • Local health care and advocacy officials celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Health Services free clinic with an open house showcasing the building’s renovation progress.
“We are excited,” Development and Outreach Director Amy Fagan said. “Its been 30 years; it was time to freshen it up.”
Renovations on the clinic, which provides medical care for uninsured individuals, began in May with the demolition of the interior. Among the improvements are the addition of a drive-thru pharmacy, technology updates, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance upgrades, more volunteer office space and a kitchenette for teaching patients.
The nonprofit clinic, located at 420 Magazine St., originally expected to be complete by Nov. 2, but delays pushed its opening to Dec. 15.
The 30th anniversary of the clinic also saw the second official day of Executive Director Braxton Meeks’ tenure. He said he was excited to be taking the reins at such a pivotal moment in the nonprofit clinic’s history.
“It’s going great,” he said of his first few days in the position. “We are ready to provide more of a true clinic feeling.”
Along with the open house, the clinic received a $150,000 grant from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation to go toward the cost of the project. Fagan, who is over the fundraising efforts, said the project is funded at about 50% of it $1 million goal. The clinic currently has a capital campaign fundraiser through the CREATE Foundation, which began in March.
Carpenter Company Division Manager Troy Fulcher, who presented the grant, said the goal of the foundation is to give back to the community through grant programs such as this.
Meeks said the donation would go a long way toward the clinic’s renovations.
“(The donation) is amazing,” he said. “Every bit helps for us to be able to provide services to people.”
Medical assistant and pharmacy technician at the clinic Debra Agnew, who has worked at the clinic since 2017, said the renovations were much needed.
“I’m all excited. If only I could just go to sleep and then wake up in January and they’ve moved everything, and I just come to work,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.