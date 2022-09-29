TUPELO • Renovations to Good Samaritan Health Services’ clinic on track for an early November reopening, even as advocates continue fundraising efforts to cover the cost of the extensive project.
On the eve of its 30th year, the Good Samaritan Health Services officials hope to see the completion of renovations to the nonprofit Antone Tannehill Clinic, located on Magazine Street in Tupelo. The clinic, which provides medical care for uninsured individuals, was completely gutted in May to prepare for modernization.
“Every time I come back, my smile gets bigger,” Director Amy Fagan said of the construction's progress, standing inside the empty, unfinished clinic.
Among the improvements are the addition of a drive-thru pharmacy, technology updates, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance upgrades, more volunteer office space and a kitchenette for teaching patients.
Fagan said she was particularly excited to see the kitchenette come to fruition, because it will make way for teaching patients with diabetes and hypertension healthy cooking and eating habits.
“We want to show them that they can eat and buy healthy food on a budget,” she said, noting that it wasn’t enough to give those with specific diets a sheet of paper with what they can and can’t eat.
With a goal of about $1 million, the nonprofit clinic has raised about $500,000 in funds through a CREATE Foundation capital campaign since March.
Sam Pace, a doctor at the clinic who has worked significantly on the fundraising effort, said the outpouring of support has been encouraging.
“We are off to a good start,” Pace said. “This community has been … helpful and recognizes the importance of Good Samaritans.”
Pace noted that he and his wife, Mary Pace, who is also a doctor, continue to meet with individuals and businesses to ask for contributions.
Along with renovations to the clinic, Sam Pace also said the organization’s board of directors recently approved expanding its services not just to Lee County residents but those that work in Lee County from neighboring counties.
Fagan said the clinic's work is extremely important to the health of those that can’t afford care otherwise.
“There are a lot of people that don’t have insurance that we would not have thought didn’t have insurance,” she said. “Lots of people fall through the cracks. It is our job to keep those people working hard to provide for their families.”
Fagan noted that, with the construction, the leadership at Good Samaritan Health Services took the opportunity to better organize the clinic’s layout. Once complete, administrative offices will be located in the back of the building, and clinic rooms will be in the front. The organization also planned to move the pharmacy to the front-end of the building to make it more convenient for patients.
“Before, we had several bathrooms; only one worked. We had several clinic rooms, and only two were of use,” Fagan said.
Built in 1992, the clinic has not seen any major updates or renovations since its construction. Tupelo-based construction company M&N Construction is handling the project.
During construction, the clinic has been operating out of the former Healthworks building on 219 S. Industrial Road with North Mississippi Health Services' permission.
