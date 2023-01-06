TUPELO — When Braxton Meeks was a child, his cousin was in an all-terrain vehicle accident that left him paralyzed.
The incident, and watching nurses care for his cousin with compassion, were what drove Meeks into the health care field.
Now Meeks says he is using his passion for treating patients to his new role as clinical operations director for the Good Samaritan Health Services Antone Tannehill Clinic.
“Anytime someone is hurt, being able to give them hope and comfort, you get it back,” said Meeks, who is three months into his new role.
Meeks, 33, is a registered nurse of nine years, spending most of his time in pediatric care. His work with the clinic, he said, primarily falls under creating and updating policy and educating and managing volunteers and staff members.
“My main role … is to make sure the clinic runs smooth,” he said.
Meeks has personal connection to clinic's mission
The free clinic, located at 420 Magazine St., serves an important role in the community, Meeks said, noting that it provides medical care for uninsured individuals. He said many individuals fall through the cracks, making too much to get on federal programs such as Medicaid while not making enough to afford private insurance.
People in this hole hit particularly close to home for Meeks, whose father had a heart attack in 2014 while uninsured.
“If he had access to a clinic like we have, we may have been able to prevent his heart attack,” he said, noting his father has since gotten access to Medicare and received continued care.
Meeks' goal for the clinic during his tenure was to try and break the stigma of the nonprofit clinic being a free clinic. He said what the clinic does is invaluable because it helps take the pressure off of uninsured individuals as well as the other health care systems.
“You hear 'free,' your pride kicks in and you don’t want to go because you don’t want a handout,” he said. “This is a benefit for people, not a handout, so we have to help people get past that pride.”
Meeks sees new role as blessing to his family
Meeks' wife, Kristen Meeks, is also a registered nurse who currently works for North Mississippi Medical Center. The two have five children, three of whom they adopted. They are currently working on adopting 2-year-old twins.
When asked which was more of a challenge, raising children or running a clinic, Meeks laughed and said raising his five boys.
“We’ve been blessed,” he said, noting that his favorite part of the job is that he is able to spend more time with his family. Nursing shifts typically run in 12-hour blocks.
“(Now) I’m able to get my boy’s off the bus,” he said.
Clinic expanding services, renovating facility
Over the past few months, Meeks said he’s also been working on updating the clinic's employee handbook with the help of a volunteer with a human resources background.
Development and Outreach Director Amy Fagan, formerly the executive director, praised Meeks, saying she believes he has settled well into his position. The two take a “divide and conquer approach” to directing the clinic, she said.
"Braxton is a great addition to our team. In the role we created for him, his responsibilities are clinical, and he has an expansive clinical background," Fagan said. "He will be key in helping us expand the services we provide in the clinic.”
Meeks said he was happy to have Fagan’s mentorship, deeming her work and help essential to the clinic and his work.
Meeks joined the clinic during another big moment of change in its life. Renovations on the clinic began in May with the demolition of the interior, and Meeks said they hope to open early to mid-February, months after their original opening date of Nov. 15.
Built in 1992, the clinic has not seen any major updates or renovations since its construction. Meeks said everyone volunteering and working for the clinic is ready to move back into their space.
During construction, the clinic has been operating out of the former Healthworks building on 219 S. Industrial Road with North Mississippi Health Services' permission.
