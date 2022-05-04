TUPELO • With the swing of a sledgehammer, a new chapter of Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Health Services' 30-year story has begun.
Workers with the longtime free clinic began the demolition of its building, located on 420 Magazine Street in Tupelo, on Wednesday morning. The clinic also announced a capital campaign to raise funds for a new building, planned to be built in the current clinic's location.
Demolition planning started a year ago, Director Amy Fagan told a small crowd in attendance at the short ceremony. The clinic serves the working uninsured who live and work in Lee County with free medical, dental and pharmaceutical care.
The clinic has gone unchanged since its opening in November 1992. This has proved to be a challenge to its goal of increasing the number of patients and enhancing services, Fagan said.
“All those things, we realized, we're really keeping us from moving forward into the future,” Fagan said.
Only about half of the clinic's 5,000 square feet is currently utilized, the organization stated in a press release, almost entirely because of the condition of the building. Several exam rooms and restrooms aren’t usable, and much of the wiring is old and can’t be updated.
M&N Construction will handle construction of the new building, which is now being gutted. Only the outside of the building will remain; everything inside will be changed completely.
Construction will take six months. M&N Construction will start next week with interior demolition, said M&N Construction owner and contractor Nic Nichols.
Planned improvements include the addition of a drive-thru pharmacy and a kitchenette where patients can learn hands-on life skills, new space for volunteer offices, making everything Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, and updating clinic technology.
The estimated cost of the new facility is $650,000, nearly all of which the nonprofit clinic will need to raise. To do so, the clinic has launched a capital campaign through the CREATE Foundation and is in the process of applying for grants.
Until the new clinic is built, Good Samaritan Health Services is partnering with North Mississippi Health Services to treat patients at the former Healthworks building on 219 S. Industrial Road in Tupelo.
While in its temporary location, the clinic plans to start some enhanced services, with the intention of implementing it immediately in the new location. One step was expanding the mission statement to include those who work in Lee County, rather than just residents.
“We hope to spend some time doing some outreach in the community and letting people know about our services and that we can take more patients once we move back in,” Fagan said.
Historically, the clinic has been well supported by the community, Fagan said. Since its inception, it has sought to help the working poor, who often fall in the gap because they make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but can’t afford private insurance. Because of this, many of the clinic’s patients are living with co-morbidities.
The clinic serves well over 100 chronic patients for routine care, and provides care for more acute situations, such as the flu, or even major surgery.
“Most of these people work two or three jobs to provide for their family, so the last thing they do is take care of themselves,” Fagan said. “We want to keep them well, healthy and working because if they’re healthy, they’re taking care of their own families and they’re contributing to our local economy.”
Good Samaritan Health Services serves clients ages 18 to 64. Care is mostly provided by volunteer doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals, although the clinic does have some employed staff.
The clinic is hopeful to reopen by the end of October, in time for its official 30th anniversary on Nov. 2.