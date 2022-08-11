Ross & Yerger Senior Vice President Joey Hutto can only grin as Dr. Glenn Thomas opens up this year's Good Samaritan Health Services Roast and Toast fundraiser with a few funny stories about Hutto on Aug. 11, 2022, at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo. The event, which serves as the nonprofit clinic's sole annual fundraiser, made its return after a two-year hiatus.
Ross & Yerger Senior Vice President Joey Hutto can only grin as Dr. Glenn Thomas opens up this year's Good Samaritan Health Services Roast and Toast fundraiser with a few funny stories about Hutto on Aug. 11, 2022, at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo. The event, which serves as the nonprofit clinic's sole annual fundraiser, made its return after a two-year hiatus.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Hundreds of supporters fill the BancorpSouth Conference Center Thursday as this year's Good Samaritan Health Services Roast and Toast gets underway.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ross & Yerger Senior Vice President Joey Hutto, right, thanks guests for attending the fundraiser.
TUPELO • A huge crowd gathered at the BancorpSouth Conference Center on Thursday night to point and laugh at a prominent Tupelo businessman ... all for a good cause.
The Good Samaritan Health Service’s annual fundraising Roast and Toast event returned Thursday night following a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus. The event arrived just in time for the long-running event’s 20th anniversary.
This year’s event, the first one held since 2019, marks their 20th anniversary of the event and the 30th anniversary of the organization.
This year’s honoree was Joey Hutto, senior vice president of the Tupelo office of Ross & Yerger. Hutto’s friends, family and colleagues took to the stage at the BancorpSouth Conference Center to roast and toast … but mostly roast … the respected businessman.
Hutto was a childhood friend of Antone Tannehill, who was involved in founding the organization. Amy Fagan, executive director of Good Samaritan Health Services, said that makes him an appropriate honoree for the fundraiser.
“We are very excited to be able to honor someone who was so close to Dr. Tannehill,” Fagan said on Thursday morning.
Roasters included John Wheeler, David Carlisle and Robin McGraw.
The event also featured a social hour and live auction.
As of Thursday morning, before the first barb had even been uttered, the event had raised just under $140,000. Those proceeds will all go to Good Samaritan Health Services, a Tupelo-based nonprofit that provides professional medical and dental services to qualifying unemployed or uninsured Northeast Mississippians.
The event is open to the public, and they also have a list of generous sponsors who help fund it as well. The organization’s Board of Directors oversee the event, and they have a team of staff and volunteers that help set up and prepare.
Fagan said the event represents a lot of hard work of dozens of people.
“We have a lot of help from the community to make this possible,” Fagan said.
Roast and Toast is the lone fundraising event Good Samaritan Health Services holds each year. Fagan said its success is vital to the nonprofit organization’s success.
“Without it, we couldn’t fulfill our mission,” she said
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.