TUPELO • With Lee County votes still outstanding, numbers for two key regional legislative races remain outstanding, but Republicans look poised to flip several formerly Democratic seats.
In state House District 16, the race between incumbent Steve Holland, now running as an independent, and Democrat Rickey Thompson did not have tabulated totals as of late Tuesday night, in part due to Lee County’s unaccounted for numbers.
In state House District 17, the race between Republican incumbent Shane Aguirre and Democrat Cathy Grace also did not have complete and tabulated numbers.
Other races around the region were as follows:
State House District 3
Incumbent Republican William Tracy Arnold easily won re-election with 69 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Janis Triplett Patterson.
State Senate District 3
In a race for an open seat, Republican Kathy Chism defeated Democrat Tim Tucker with 75 percent of the vote. Chism will succeed the retiring Republican incumbent Nickey Browning.
State Senate District 5
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Daniel Sparks defeated Democrat Steve Eaton for an open seat. Sparks captured 71 percent of the vote. This seat has been held by the retiring Democrat J.P. Wilemon, so this seat will flip from Democrat to GOP hands.
State Senate District 8
With 90 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Benjamin Suber held a lead of 59 percent over Democrat Kegan Coleman. If Suber holds the lead, he will succeed Democrat Russell Jolly, who is retiring. A Suber victory would move this seat from Democrat to Republican control.
Senate District 9
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, GOP candidate Nicole Akins Boyd won with 58 percent of the vote over Democrat Kevin Frye’s 41 percent. This seat was previously held by Gray Tollison, who was a Republican.
Senate District 10
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Neil Whaley held onto his seat with 57 percent of the vote against Democrat Andre De’Berry. He will now serve a full term after winning a special election in 2017. Before that special election, this seat was held by a Democrat.