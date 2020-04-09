Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday signed a proclamation ordering that a statewide burn ban go into effect immediately, according to a press release from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
The forestry commission asked the governor to issue the proclamation, which will be in effect until further notice. The commission stated that it had responded to and put out over 180 wildfires since March 1.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant strain on Mississippi’s Emergency Medical Services professionals, particularly the state’s rural volunteer fire departments,” said Russell Bozeman, the MFC state forester.
No outdoor burning will be permitted under any circumstance. People who are found to be in violation of the ban can be fined and held responsible for any smoke or fire damage.
“The current amount of wildfire is not normally a need for concern,” Bozeman said. “However, the smoke from these fires creates problems for anyone with respiratory issues and increases our firefighter’s chances of exposure when they respond.
The ban comes at a time when Reeves has also issued an executive order mandating that Mississippians shelter in place until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.