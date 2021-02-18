TUPELO • Government offices in Tupelo and Lee County will again be closed on Friday, marking nearly an entire week that some government services in the area have been suspended.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, said that all government offices will be closed on Friday and would likely be reopened for normal business on Monday.
Teresa Williams, the secretary to the Lee County Board of Supervisors, previously said in a statement that the county’s solid waste department would suspend trash pickup routes through Sunday and would attempt to begin on Monday.
In Tupelo, the largest municipality in Lee County, City Hall and other administrative offices will also be closed on Friday.
Waste Management, which provides trash collection services has not yet released a statement on whether or not it will run pickup routes on Friday.
Both county and city emergency officials and road employees continue to work, despite the winter weather conditions. Residents can still call 911 for emergencies.