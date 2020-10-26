JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed an executive order adding Marshall and Benton counties to a growing list of Mississippi counties under stricter COVID-19 safety mandates.
Attempting to curb viral transmission in the state, the newest order requires residents in these two Northeast Mississippi counties and five other counties in the state to wear masks when inside public buildings where social distancing is not possible.
Under the restrictions on crowds, indoor social gatherings where social distancing is not possible will be limited to no more than 10 people. The mandate limits outdoor gatherings where social distancing is not possible to 50 people.
The mandate does not require people to wear masks inside of voting precincts and places of worship, although it is encouraged. With the vast majority of Mississippians voting in-person in one week, Reeves said he did not believe that he would issue an order requiring people to wear a mask while inside a voting precinct.
“I don’t anticipate that I am going to mandate masks at every polling location,” Reeves said. “I do anticipate a vast majority of Missisisppians are going to wear a mask when they go vote.”
Other counties included in the latest order are Carroll, Harrison, Jones, Leake and Madison counties.
Reeves said the criteria for placing counties under tighter restrictions is if they have more than 200 recent cases or 500 cases per 100,000 residents over the course of two weeks.
Last week, the first term Republican governor signed an executive order targeting nine counties, including Lee, Chickasaw and Itawamba counties with stricter mandates, now bringing the total to 16 counties in the state that are under more stringent COVID-19 measures.
On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that 675 additional people have tested positive for the virus and 8 additional people died from complications related to the virus.