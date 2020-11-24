JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday placed seven additional Northeast Mississippi counties under mask mandates and continued mask mandates for five other Northeast Mississippi counties.
The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and expires at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11.
The latest order will now require residents in Alcorn, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties to wear masks during public gatherings or while inside a business or public building.
Previous orders placed residents in Lee, Itawamba, Pontotoc, Marshall and Benton counties under more stringent health restrictions. Those orders will remain in place, bringing 12 total Northeast Mississippi counties under tighter safety restrictions.
The order also requires people in the 12 counties restricts indoor gatherings to groups of no more than 10 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to groups of no more than 50 people. State, county and municipal law enforcement officials will have the authority to enforce the orders and issue citations for people who violate the mandate.
Reeves warned Mississippians at the Tuesday press conference that the virus is still a severe threat to people and that it “is not just going to disappear” soon.
“It’s clear that we are in the middle of our second surge,” Reeves said.