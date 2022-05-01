HOLLY SPRINGS • A banner reading "Graceland Too Forever" hangs above the front door of the antebellum home innumerable college students, Elvis fans and curious passersby stepped through during the nearly 23 years it was owned by Paul MacLeod, "the universe's, galaxy's, planet's, world's ultimate #1 Elvis fan."
What's left of MacLeod's fallen kingdom at 200 E. Gholson Avenue is now owned by lifelong Elvis fan Marie Underwood, 68, and her husband, Geoff, 67, of East Peoria, Illinois.
The couple purchased the building, and all the treasures within it, at an auction in 2015. They paid $5,500.
"We've been married for quite a while, but I never thought he loved me until the day he bought Graceland Too," Underwood said, laughing.
Her dream: To reopen the long-time shrine to the King of Rock ‘n Roll for an encore performance.
What remains after Graceland Too's tragic end
MacLeod's life ended tragically in July 2014 after he suffered a heart attack on the front porch of the house just days after shooting 28-year-old Dwight David Taylor dead in the front entrance.
The house that would become Graceland Too was built in 1853. MacLeod purchased the home in 1986 and Graceland Too opened to visitors on August 10, 1991.
Less than 40 minutes up the road from Oxford, Graceland Too became a late-night pilgrimage for Ole Miss students. Drawing the ire of neighbors, noisy visitors would come and go at all hours of the night.
Today, much of what made Graceland Too beloved by visitors remains — the Elvis "shrine room," countless photos and notes taped to the ceilings and a homemade electric chair on the back porch.
"Paul had stuff everywhere," Underwood said, opening a random storage chest filled with VHS tapes. "I've saved as much of Paul's stuff as I can.”
MacLeod's collection is largely comprised of paper — pictures, calendars, TV Guides paper-clipped to mark any and every mention of Elvis — displayed in a way that caught the eye. Coupled with his bizarre, exaggerated commentary throughout tours of his place, Graceland Too became a can't-miss roadside attraction.
Hundreds of poster prints of the same 1956 Detroit Times article still line the walls on the ground and upstairs levels of the house. They act as a sort of makeshift wallpaper.
Along with the house itself, Underwood also bought around 100 items from the auction of MacLeod's possessions.
Thrift store furniture and pieces from Underwood's collection are now mixed in with bits and pieces of MacLeod's — although she has about a hundredth of the stuff he did.
During cleanup, plenty of things have had to be discarded.
"I can't tell you how much we've thrown away," Underwood said. "And it broke my heart, too. Because this is this man's life. He thought he was really recording something. He thought he was saving something for posterity. And in a way, he kind of did."
A friendship between two Elvis fans
Marie Underwood first visited Graceland Too in 2007.
By her estimate, she returned around 50 times during MacLeod's life, stopping by every time she traveled to Tupelo or Memphis.
She liked MacLeod and considered him a friend.
"Him and I talked about Elvis," Underwood said. "That's why we got along. I understand he had kind of a foul mouth and said suggestive things and stuff, but he didn't do that to me."
"He'd grab people's hands and sing 'Love Me Tender' to them, but he'd sing 'U.S. Male' to me," she added with a chuckle.
When the museum first opened, it was something to be proud of. People visited from across the country. Elvis fans respected MacLeod, and so did the residents of Holly Springs, Underwood recalled.
"It just kind of deteriorated over the years," she said. "I could see it happening. Just in the seven years or so I knew him, it'd be a little bit worse. I could tell he was on hard times."
Despite the house's gradual decline, Underwood was amazed each time she visited.
Underwood would always stop by for Elvis's birthday on January 8, bringing MacLeod $50, a red velvet cake and a case of Coca-Cola, his favorite beverage.
"He was the only person besides my granddaughter that when he opened the door, his eyes just lit up when he seen me. He'd say, 'Oh, my Elvis friend's here,’” Underwood said. “"That just meant so much to me.”
With a laugh, she added, “Now I think it was the $50.”
The last time she saw MacLeod was in Feb. 2014, just five months before his death.
Graceland Too ... forever
Underwood purchased Graceland Too not because she saw any monetary value in it, but because of her personal history with it.
She and her husband knew the house was in poor shape, but that didn't phase her. From the moment Underwood knew the house would be sold, Graceland Too became something of an obsession for her.
She dreamed about the place every night for a year and a half — from the day she learned MacLeod died until the day of the auction.
"I went home and told my husband, 'Hey, we're going to buy Graceland Too and save it,’" Underwood said. "And his face turned white. He said, 'You're kidding, aren't you?'"
She wasn’t. Not once.
On top of the initial $5,500 plus taxes, the couple has spent thousands restoring bits and pieces of the home over the past few years. They've added a brand new concrete porch and sidewalk, cleaned up the yard and paid to have layers and layers of paint scraped off the windows.
Two of the 13 original concrete lions remain on the property, along with several ornate flower pots.
The house still needs some foundation work, and there's currently no running water or bathroom.
"There was nothing in this house that there wasn't something wrong with," Underwood said.
But even with its many issues, the place has brought her "more joy, friendship and peace" than she could've imagined.
Underwood said she would like to live at Graceland Too, just like MacLeod did, and keep it set up as a museum to their favorite musician. She’d even like to reopen it for tours one day, albeit during set hours of the day.
It would be a fitting tribute, not just to a king, but to a friend.