CORINTH — Members of Corinth’s Black community are protesting the possible demolition of a building they claim has immense historical significance, but which city leaders say is in a potentially dangerous state of disrepair.
Standing before an empty coffin meant to represent the death of the once segregated Easom High School in Corinth, speakers — including members of the Alcorn County Branch of the NAACP — former graduates and family members pushed back on a recent decision by Corinth officials to demolish what they say is a building with immense historical significance.
“It is a terrible decision,” said Gary A. McGaha, a 1968 graduate of Easom High School, former president of the Atlanta Metropolitan College and lifelong educator. “Easom is more than just a school … It is one of the cornerstones of Corinth.”
Now known as the Easom Community Center, the building previously ran a host of community programs after it was closed down as South Corinth High School. It started its life as Easom High School, a segregated Black school in the heart of town, which graduated students between 1953 to 1969 when the county and most of the federal government forced desegregation.
The Corinth Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 to demolish the campus during a July 5 meeting.
“This community was built around this school,” said Charlie W. Betts Jr., a former student of the school and son of two of its teachers. “It is almost a second home for me.”
Evelyn Jumper Webb, a 1962 graduate of the school and former educator, spoke about the importance of the building to not only the Black community of Corinth but also the city’s history. The first Black mayor of Corinth, Edward Simon "E.S." Bishop Sr., was also once the principal of Easom High School.
President of the Alcorn Branch NAACP William Dilworth Jr. said the coffin on display Friday represented both the death of the school and Black history in Corinth. Every speaker noted that Easom was one of the few surviving buildings of historical significance to the Black community in the city.
Dilworth said the coffin also symbolized the hopeful rebirth of the campus through their efforts to stop the demolition and revitalize the property.
The issue of the building’s future arose after those renting the building declined to renew their lease. Mayor Ralph Dance said Thursday that the organization that leased the building did not renew its insurance, and when a storm produced significant damage to the campus, they were unable to fix it.
He also noted that engineers estimated the revitalization of the building at close to $7.5 million, which was significantly higher than the $350,000 the state gave the city for the project during the last legislative session.
Dance said a group previously tried to secure federal funding and get the campus on the state’s registry of historic buildings, adding he believed the funds weren’t a guarantee and adding the campus to the historical registry would limit the city and residents' options.
“I respect what they are doing, but at the end of the day, the building is not feasible to leave standing because it is a danger,” he said, noting the building may have historical significance, but it was not registered with the Mississippi Department of Archives and Histories.
After multiple speakers came to voice their concerns, Dance, addressing at least 100 residents, families and graduates, said he planned to speak with the board and ask the four aldermen who originally voted to demolish the building to reconsider.
District 2 Rep. Nick Bain, R, who attended the meeting, promised more state funding for the project.
“After today, I don’t think we put enough thought into it. I’m seeing a lot of concern,” Dance said. “With that said, I’m not guaranteeing anything other than the fact that when I leave here, I’m going to call these four Aldermen and see if I can't get them to have a change of heart.”
Meanwhile, Kenneth W. Carter, a bishop for the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, said his church has begun raising and saving funds to renovate the building, a project which the board previously rejected.
Those who want to see the building renovated hope Friday’s demonstration will delay its construction, giving them more time to solidify a plan to save the structure and raise money for that purpose.
