TUPELO • Gregory “G-Hump” Humphrey, a candidate for the Tupelo City Council’s Ward 4 seat, died on Thursday afternoon. He was 64.
Details about his death were not immediately available, but Grayson-Porter Mortuary confirmed to the Daily Journal that they were handling the arrangements.
A native of Tupelo, Humphrey worked for the Tupelo Fire Department in the 1980s and was known in the community for arranging and promoting local basketball tournaments for youth.
Humphrey was one of only two candidates running for the Ward 4 seat on the council. His death means that Nettie Davis, the current Ward 4 councilwoman, will win likely be re-election by default without another challenger.
The Rev. Charles Penson, the leader of the city's executive Democratic committee, said that because the ballots for party primaries have already been certified and printed, Humphrey's name will still be included on the ballot.
However, Humphrey's death does open the possibility for a write-in candidates.
The city of Tupelo in a message on social media said that state law requires that one blank space shall be left on each ballot under the title of each office to be voted on.
"In the event of the death, resignation or withdrawal of a candidate, the name of any individual who is qualified to hold the office may be written in the blank space by a voter."
Humphrey unsuccessfully ran for the city council in 2017, but told the Daily Journal in February that he wanted to campaign for the council again because he supported the city of Tupelo and wanted to see it thrive.
“I would like to see Ward 4 in particular to grow and become a vital part of Tupelo,” Humphrey previously said.