TUPELO - The American Red Cross has announced that KC Caldwell Grist is the new executive director of its North Mississippi Chapter.
Grist, a Tupelo native, has worked for more than 25 years with nonprofit organizations in Mississippi and the Southeastern United States. For the last decade, she has owned and operated a consulting firm, KC Grist Consulting, focused on helping organizations to set and reach their goals and fulfill their missions. Some of her work has been for the American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and City of Tupelo. She has extensive experience in government and community relations, board development and training, and fundraising.
“Service to my fellow North Mississippians is not new for me. The difference now is that I will be working alongside some amazing Red Cross volunteers and staff who have been caring for our communities for over 100 years in times of disasters. So, as the new addition to the Red Cross family, I am ready to learn from them and share my skills to ensure the Red Cross can alleviate human suffering for many years to come,” Grist said.
The North Mississippi Chapter services Benton, Alcorn, Tate, Marshall, Tippah, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Itawamba, Lee, Union, Pontotoc, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Coahoma, Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Lowndes, Clay, Oktibbeha, Webster, Montgomery, Grenada, Carroll, and Leflore counties.
Grist can be contacted at KC.Grist@redcross.org.