In this file photo from July 14, 2023, protestors carry a casket draped in a black cloth to the steps of what was the Easom High School as a symbolic representation of what they're calling the death of a building with historic value to the city's Black community following a vote by the city of Corinth's Board of Alderman to demolish the former all-Black high school.
TUPELO — A group of graduates and advocates of a former all-Black school in Corinth will host a march to protest the possible demolition of a building they say has immense historical significance within the city.
The Alcorn County branch of the NAACP will lead a march from the campus of the Easom Community Center to Corinth City Hall on Tuesday, July 18, at 3:30 p.m. The march follows just days after the group held a press conference outside of the former segregated high school in an effort to dissuade members of the city's board of aldermen from tearing the building down.
Corinth city officials say the building, which is falling apart, is a danger to residents.
But former students of the school, as well as members of the city's Black community, say the structure's history makes it worth saving.
“More and more people are getting involved, and I’m really impressed with that,” said Easom graduate and local attorney Randolph Walker, who attended and helped organize the Friday rally.
The march will culminate at the steps of Corinth City Hall, where aldermen are expected to vote to request bids on the demolition's demolition during their regular meeting at 5 p.m.
The Easom Community Center was previously the South Corinth High School until 2009, but before that, it served as Easom High School, a segregated Black school in the heart of the town, which graduated students between 1953 and 1969 before forced desegregation.
The board previously voted on July 5 to tear the building down, sparking outrage from many in the community. Corinth Mayor Ralph Dance said the building’s roof was damaged extensively during a storm, and the group leasing the building at the time let its insurance lapse. The estimated cost to repair the building, he said, is about $7.5 million.
Meanwhile, a group wishes to see the building be placed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s historic landmark registry, to push for grants to repair the building. The board previously rejected a proposal from the group.
There will be a follow-up rally at the Easom building on Friday.
Walker said he was proud of the turnout and support the effort to save the building has received.
“(The Friday rally) exceeded my expectations,” he said, adding that he was excited to see both older and younger people join the meeting, noting that many of the younger individuals who did not go to Easom still benefited from the school’s efforts. “It will not die with us.”
