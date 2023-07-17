djr-2023-07-15-news-easom-protest-twp3

In this file photo from July 14, 2023, protestors carry a casket draped in a black cloth to the steps of what was the Easom High School as a symbolic representation of what they're calling the death of a building with historic value to the city's Black community following a vote by the city of Corinth's Board of Alderman to demolish the former all-Black high school.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — A group of graduates and advocates of a former all-Black school in Corinth will host a march to protest the possible demolition of a building they say has immense historical significance within the city.

