PLANTERSVILLE • Randy Grubbs was going through old files and paperwork recently when he came across a newspaper article he had forgotten about.
The article, published in 1982 by the Daily Journal, featured Grubbs as the third generation of his family to become a barber. An accompanying photo showed Grubbs, who was 18 at the time, trimming the hair of Shorty Oliver while Grubbs’ father, Mayo, and grandfather, Theron, looked on.
“I’m amazed how much time has passed,” said Randy, now 55. “I had just graduated from barber school. My dad and my grandpaw cut hair, too, and they were there with me.”
Thirty-seven years after his graduation and the article, Grubbs still carries on the family’s barber tradition at his shop in Plantersville.
“I’ve been barbering my whole life, it seems like,” Grubbs, a Shannon resident, said. “I started when I was 18. I was going to school in the day and barber school at night.”
Grubbs, who received his barber license after graduating from the North Mississippi Barber College in Tupelo, is familiar with the family legacy.
Theron Grubbs and his three sons all worked together at one time in the same shop in Shannon. Mayo Grubbs later became a Lee County justice court judge, but would still cut hair part time.
“Daddy had a barber shop beside the house when I was a kid,” he said. “He’d cut on Saturdays and I would shine shoes. I still have my old shoeshine kit.”
Before he settled in at the Plantersville shop, Grubbs worked for different barbers throughout the county.
“I was at Shorty’s Barber Shop when I started out, I cut there on weekends right after I got out of barber school. I’ve been everywhere, but I’ve been here (Plantersville) the longest,” Grubbs said. “I came here in ‘94, right before my daughter was born. I wanted to get closer to home.”
The 1982 article told how the price of haircuts had changed from Theron’s years as a barber to Randy’s first year.
“I think when I graduated from barber school, it was $4 at that time,” he said. “It’s $13 now. When my grandpaw was cutting hair, he was getting like 15 cents. My dad was doing for 50 cents.”
Even though Grubbs has two children, the haircutting lineage will end with him. “They got into that computer stuff,” he said. “I thought they would go on down the line, but they decided not to.”
Grubbs in recent years has struggled with back problems, forcing him to scale back his work schedule. Beth Goff, a hairstylist, has stepped up to handle some of the workload at the shop.
“She’s been with me 14 years,” he said. “She helps me keep it running down here. If I didn’t have her, I wouldn’t have what I have.”
In the 1982 article, Theron Grubbs said all of the Grubbs family barbers enjoyed working with people. The same holds true for Randy in 2019.
“I still enjoy working with people and talking to them when they come by the shop,” he said. “I appreciate all my customers. I’m going to keep going on if my health holds up.”