In this file photo taken April 13, 2022, K'Niylah Bowdry, 5, of Tupelo, plays on the swing set at Gum Tree Park in Tupelo. The city just approved a contract with Townes Construction for drainage improvements to the park as park of its America Rescue Plan Act-funded projects.
TUPELO — The All-America city is moving quickly to get its American Rescue Plant Act-funded projects started with the approval of another drainage project at Gum Tree Park.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously approved a $413,736 with Grenada-based Townes Construction, the lowest of seven bids, for drainage work at Gum Tree Park. Townes Construction was the lowest bidder by $66,097.
“These bids are going really well. We are getting a lot of responses from a lot of people,” Public Works Director Chuck Williams said, noting that it came in under the engineer’s estimate.
The project includes the removal and replacement of an existing drainage pipe and related infrastructure. The pipe goes from the storm shelter and moves across the park into the parking lot.
This is the second ARPA-funded project to be tackled by Townes Construction. The council previously approved an agreement of a $373,513 contract with the company for drainage improvements on Van Buren Avenue. City Officials previously noted that it plans to repair an arched pipe at Robins Field, which will be one of the next projects the council will vote on. Also on the list is projects on Mitchell Road and the Medical Park.
The city has an extensive list of projects they plan to do using the $18 million it received from federal ARPA allocations and a matching grant from the state. Because of federal limits on the allocation, all 17 projects pertain to sewer, water or drainage improvements or repairs throughout the city,
Projects include replacing a pressure sewer line from the southwest pumping station to South Gloster Street, upgrading culverts on multiple roads, such as Barnes Crossing Road and Gun Club Road, and repairs to storm water lines on Holly Hill Drive, Gum Tree Park and Van Buren Avenue.
All projects must be bid out by August 2023 per federal regulations.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.