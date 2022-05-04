The Gumtree Art and Wine Festival will return for its 50th year with wine serving as the newest component of the weekend-long event. Festivities will begin Friday, May 6 and conclude Sunday, May 8. A free concert will be held in downtown Tupelo Friday evening with local artists Modern Bodies and Spunk Monkees and American alternative country music band American Aquarium.
In this file photo from 2018, Angela Atkinson and family browse one of the vendors’ tents Saturday at the GumTree Festival in Tupelo.
LIBBY EZELL | DAILY JOURNAL
TUPELO • The Gumtree Art Festival will relaunch as the Gumtree Art and Wine Festival this weekend in honor of its 50th anniversary.
This year's three-day festival will include a free Friday night concert featuring local bands Modern Bodies and Spunk Monkees and alt country band American Aquarium.
Festivities will begin Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. with Paint The Town, featuring Plein Air artists.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., the festival will kick off its 50th birthday Gumball Birthday Bash on the corner of Tupelo's Main and Spring Streets with live music.
Saturday's schedule of events begins at 9 a.m. with a chalk art contest, Creative Kids Garden, Youth Writing and Arts Awards and The Palette, which is a new wine tasting addition launching this year alongside the rebranded festival.
Singer/songwriter finalists will perform starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, and a winner will be announced at 4 p.m. The Artist Dinner and Visual Artist Awards will commence at 5:30 p.m.
The South's Best Art Party will usher in the end of Saturday evening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday will be the final day of Gumtree Art and Wine festivities with a Mother's Day Jazz Brunch beginning at 10 a.m. The "Art Of..." studio tent will help finish the day and conclude the 50th anniversary festival Sunday afternoon.