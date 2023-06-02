In this file photo from April 2023, ECEC art teachers Amy White and Cheryl Dexter hang artwork done by their students as they prepare for the opening of Tupelo Public School District's elementary art exhibit on at the Gumtree Museum of Art.
TUPELO – The Gumtree Museum of Art will help kids engage their creativity and involve themselves in the local art community this summer.
Next week, the Gumtree Museum of Art host a summer art camp to get children making and creating. Open to children ages 6 to 12, the camp will focus on the works of Henri Matisse, a prominent French impressionist and post-modernist artist.
“I chose Matisse because I think, at that age range, it just works really great,” said Jennifer Levy, local art teacher at Carver Elementary school and leader of the camp.
Campers will work on four or five different projects over week's three-hour sessions, focusing on a couple of Matisse’s prominent paintings.
“His use of color, texture, and pattern is really fun for this age range to explore,” Levy said.
This is Levy’s first year leading the camp, as well as teaching at Carver, since she moved to Tupelo from Salt Lake City, Utah. She said when she pitched the idea of focusing the camp on a single artist to Sally Kepple, the director at the nonprofit Gumtree Museum, she was completely on board with the project.
“I thought it would be a really fun way to work with the community,” Levy said. “I hope we can grow it into a bigger program in the future.”
With her long history working with kids, Levy thinks that engaging their creativity is essential.
“I love working with kids, period,” Levy said. “And art is that place where you can be whatever you want and do whatever you want.”
The camp also provides a way for children to get involved in local art and the community, which was one of the major draws that brought Levy to Tupelo.
“That was one of the reasons I moved to Tupelo from Salt Lake City,” Levy said. “You have an art museum, and you have an art community.”
The camp starts on June 6 and runs through the 9th. There are still a few spots open for any parents who are interested in getting their child involved with the local art community. Snacks and supplies are included in the $150 registration fee. For more information, call 662-213-9543.
