TUPELO - If anyone wanted to learn more about Elvis Presley's early life in Tupelo, Guy Harris was more than happy to share the stories.
Harris, who died Monday evening at age 81, was the historian for the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum — located in the same section of east Tupelo where they became friends. Their friendship lasted until Presley's death in 1977, but Harris preserved the early Presley lore with their childhood stories.
"Guy probably had the longest friendship that lasted beyond Tupelo," said Roy Turner, a Tupelo and Elvis historian. "Guy's mother and Gladys were best friends up until Gladys' death, so they had a real deep history together."
In a 2017 interview with the Elvis Australia Fan Club website, Harris told about the humble life the eventual King of Rock 'n' Roll and other children experienced in east Tupelo during the 1940s.
"Nothing stood out about Elvis," said Harris, who was four years younger than Presley. "There wasn't no one more surprised than me when he did what he did. Elvis was no different from any of the rest of us back then. We'd go swimming together in the creek, just hang out, like kids do. There wasn't a lot to do, growing up in Tupelo. I was raised across the highway behind that bank on Adams Street. We grew up together. My folks were Baptists and we went to the Baptist Church, but Elvis and his family went to the Assembly of God Church, which they now have at the Birthplace and Museum."
Dick Guyton, executive director of the Elvis birthplace and museum, said Harris enjoyed sharing the Presley stories with fans.
"All of us at the Birthplace lost a true friend," Guyton said in a statement on his Facebook page. "Guy was a great Elvis ambassador for Tupelo and the Elvis world. Goodbye, old friend. I know that you and Elvis have a lot to talk about."
Mayor Jason Shelton also paid tribute to Harris in a statement Tuesday.
"We are all deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend Mr. Guy Harris," Shelton said. "As a lifelong friend of Elvis Presley, his insight was invaluable at the Birthplace here in Tupelo. We will greatly miss his stories as told to Elvis fans from all over the world right here where it all began."
Turner said Harris would visit Presley at Graceland in Memphis and Presley would look up his old friend when was able to visit his hometown. Turner added that Harris also became close to Elvis' former wife, Priscilla.
"When Priscilla visited Tupelo (in 2014), we were standing outside the birthplace, and Guy came up. She said, 'Guy,' and walked over and hugged his neck with tears in her eyes. That was very touching.
"Guy was just a good friend, a good all-around guy," Turner added. "Just a super fellow."