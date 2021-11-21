TUPELO • On Jan. 8, Dick Guyton will officially step down from his dual role as executive director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation and overseer of the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum … jobs he’s held for two decades.
The Daily Journal recently spoke with Guyton at length about his long tenure at the Birthplace and how he will look back on his career promoting The King of Rock and Roll.
Q. Your last day is Jan. 8, which has significance in that it's Elvis' birthday.
A. I told the board I wanted to be here for the birthday, and after that, that would be it.
Q. How did you get the job back in 2002?
A. I was in human resources and safety in the furniture industry for many years, and I was working at Action and got caught up in their first downsizing in 2000. I had planned to retire there. But here I was, 60 years old, with no future.
So I went about two years without a permanent job. But then Donna Kaye Randall (who served on the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation board), with whom I graduated high school with called and said, ‘We're looking for somebody to work at the Birthplace; would you be interested?'
I interviewed with them probably three times, and they hired me, and that was the 17th of July. Exactly three weeks before our 25th anniversary Fan Appreciation Day.
Q. You hit the ground running didn't you?
A. I had to. And that day was a blur. There were so many people running around on the property. There were 26 buses, and I think we had 850 in that group, plus all the other groups that were here that day. I've never seen so many people excited about one man before.
Q. How big of an Elvis fan were you before you got the job?
A. I grew up in Tupelo, and he was four years older than me. So I was aware of who he was and his music. I went the Fairgrounds for his two concerts in 1956 and 57 and enjoyed them. He was a hometown boy that was about to make good. I thought it was just nice.
I didn't like his early music as much as his later music; it's his concert music I enjoyed the most. That's when I became a real Elvis fan, and coming out here to work was just a dream come true.
Q. What was your vision when you took the job?
A. Well, I didn't really have to have one because the board had already put a good one together. I was fortunate enough to be able to be a part of it and watch it grow. I think it was maybe three years after I started they began implementing what they wanted to do, starting with the front landscaping of the property. It was a showplace all of a sudden. Not that it hadn't been, but it was even more so, and the fans loved it because it was simple. No bright lights or loud music. It wasn't Vegas.
The board has always had something on the drawing board, and even now, there are a couple of projects I'm sure they'll be finishing in the next few years that will make it even better than it already is.
Q. What would you like to see next Birthplace & Museum?
A. I want to see more of the people of Tupelo take advantage of what we have out here. The lake, the picnic pavilion, the outdoor theater ... there's so many things out here that could be utilized more by the community. I'd like to see that turn around. But a lot of the neighborhood people do take advantage of the lake and waterfall, and I wish more folks would appreciate more the diamond we have out here.
But I think we're all guilty of taking for granted what we have. Even people in Memphis do that with Graceland, so I understand.
Q. Is there one project or event in particular that stands out above the others?
A. It's just been fun to be out here. I think when we enlarged the building, adding the event space and theater ... I did want it to be bigger but with the layout and the funding we couldn't do it. I'd love to have seen the theater seat 500, but it just wouldn't work. But the theater was my pet project, and seeing what we were able to do ... The shows, the tribute artists — it's been fun to see it turn out like it did.
Q. What's been the most enjoyable part of your job?
A. I've worked with some great people, from my staff to the board of directors. I've got great respect for them. In my past jobs I always dealt with the same people. I never experienced working with international people until this job and I think meeting with people from everywhere has been the most enjoyable part. About a million people have come through here since I've been here, and that's a lot of people.
Q. What's your advice for the next executive director?
A. Hit the ground running. They'll need to get involved with everybody. There's a great staff here who know how to do their jobs. You've got to encourage them and keep them happy. Be ready for surprises because there's always surprises in the Elvis world.
The people are different; Elvis fans are different. They're extremely passionate. When they come here, it's like they're coming to Mecca. I've seen people kiss the ground. They just love here and love Tupelo.