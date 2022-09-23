TUPELO • After four years of patient waiting, Quakreka Pruitt is closer to homeownership than she’s ever been.
Volunteers and officials gathered Friday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking for the city's first Women Build Habitat for Humanity home. The goal of the build is to get more women involved in volunteering with the organization, and the bulk of the volunteers are made up of women.
There will be 25 teams of about 10 to 12 women volunteers.
As part of the event, the nonprofit also received a $25,000 donation from Renasant Bank to help fund the project.
Pruitt, who works at Traceway Retirement Community, said it's been a dream of hers to own a home. Now, that dream is finally becoming reality.
“This means a lot to me," she said. "I’ve been waiting a long time, and it is finally here."
As part of the local Habitat for Humanity’s Woman Build, the organization plans to construct a four bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom house on 2003 Nelle Street. Construction is set to begin on Oct. 15.
Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity Director Mary Ann Plasencia said more than 300 individuals have volunteered to help with the build, which she expects to last roughly four months.
“We were overwhelmed by the number of people that stepped up to help us help (Pruitt),” she said.
Pruitt is a mother of two teenage children. She said her 14-year-old daughter was so excited on Friday morning that she didn't want to go to school.
The city donated the lot for Pruitt's future home, along with two adjacent lots, to the organization. Ward 6 Councilwoman and Habitat for Humanity board member Janet Gaston said she happy to see the project finally underway.
"Habitat does a remarkable job of providing affordable housing and ownership in that housing," Gaston said. "That is something I really would like to get behind more as a city councilperson. I’m proud to be a part of both sides of this.”
Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Chris Partin said Habitat homes could not be built without the help of volunteers.
“Most of the hard work is done by volunteers,” he said. “We take people who never held a hammer and teach them to build homes.”
Meanwhile, Senior Vice President at Renasant Stacy Crowley, the bank’s employee relations and diversity officer, said the bank's donation to the project was made possible through the bank’s Rise with Renasant women’s empowerment initiative.
“It is about supporting women,” she said. “When women get behind each other, we are better because of it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.