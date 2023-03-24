TUPELO — For Turkesa Sellers and Quadreka Pruitt, homeownership has always been a distant dream.
Until Friday, that is. That’s when they were handed the keys to their new homes, built with their own hands and with help from volunteers with nonprofit homebuilders at Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity.
“It is amazing that you can help with your own hands,” said Sellers, an employee of Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor. “It is amazing to say I helped. I built my home. When you are a single mother of four, and you are by yourself, it is hard. … It didn’t seem real until now.”
On Friday, real estate, banking and city officials gathered with volunteers, the Habitat for Humanity board and the new homeowners for the dedication of two of three homes being built on Nelle Street.
Pruitt’s was built as the first local Habitat for Humanity’s Woman Build project in the city — a home built by women for a woman.
The two homes are 95% complete, Habitat officials said. In approximately two weeks, the families will be living in them.
Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity Director Mary Ann Plasencia said over 300 individuals volunteered to build the pair of four-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath homes at 2001 and 2003 Nelle Street, adding the dedication was “a long time coming.”
“May these homes we dedicate today become a beacon of hope for these families and for those who visit these homes,” she said. “Yes, these homes are dwellings, but also symbols of God’s abundant love. Let us continue to offer ourselves as servants to each other.”
Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Chris Partin presented each recipient with a Bible, a home ornament, a cross and, finally, the keys to their respective homes.
“(Sellers and Pruitt) have been out here countless hours,” Partin said, referencing the organization’s requirement that home recipients invest "sweat equity" — hours spent helping build the home — in their construction.
Although donated materials and volunteer labor typically keep the cost of Habitat homes relatively low, recipients are expected to pay for them.
“The fact that they not only received these homes, but they worked for them, and they are going to pay these homes back, is just a true testament to how strong and how great these women are,” Partin said.
Partin added Friday wasn’t the end of Sellers’ and Pruit’s journeys to homeownership, but a new beginning. He said the keys he was handing them would open more than just the front doors of their new homes, but also opportunities they previously believed out of reach.
“You guys are about to be a part of a community that stands behind you in everything, and that is the Habitat community,” he said.
Mayor Todd Jordan said he was proud to see the homes nearly complete, noting that the city had donated the property for all three homes after purchasing the lots and clearing them of the previously blighted houses.
Pruitt, who works at Traceway Retirement Community, was joined by her teenage daughter, Promise Pruitt, for the dedication. Pruitt said it felt good to be a homeowner, noting she believed everyone who volunteered and helped construct the home did a wonderful job.
“We’ll have some fun memories in this house,” she said.
