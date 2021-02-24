TUPELO • Around a dozen candidates running for Tupelo municipal office have missed a deadline to properly disclose sources of their income and other financial interests, running afoul of state ethics laws.
Mississippi requires candidates for public office to file a statement of economic interest with the State Ethics Commission within 15 days after the qualifying period ends. The qualifying deadline was Feb. 5, which means the deadline for candidates to submit their economic interest forms was on Friday, Feb. 20.
Even though they’ve missed the statutory deadline, candidates still have around a year to submit their disclosures to the Mississippi Ethics Commission before they could possibly face a fine for their inaction.
These statements help the public evaluate whether public servants are using their positions of power to benefit their own private financial position. The Ethics Commission maintains an online database where statements of economic interest, once filed, are publicly available.
As of Wednesday afternoon, around 10 challengers and two incumbents running for re-election had not filed a current disclosure form.
The other challengers submitted the forms by the deadline, but they are being reviewed by the ethics commission. Though the website shows the forms have been submitted, it does not allow the public to view the submission until the commission has reviewed it.
Most candidates who did not properly submit the form in time said it was an oversight and said they intend to file the form soon.
In Ward 1, Republican candidate Eric Hampton, who owns businesses and property in Lee County, had not yet filed his statement. Hampton did not immediately return a request for comment.
In Ward 2, Democratic candidate Candice Knowles had not yet filed her disclosure form, but she did file a form in 2016 when she unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Tupelo. Knowles told the Daily Journal she didn’t realize the deadline was Friday.
“I will definitely get that reported,” she said. “I absolutely have no holdbacks on that at all.”
In Ward 3, none of the three challengers – Maddie Ludt, Kenneth Wayne and Bradley Gillespie – had filed their interest form as of Wednesday.
Wayne, a Democrat, said it was an honest mistake that he had not yet filed his form and that he would file it soon. Gillespie, a Republican, said he was not told about the form by city officials, but would file it soon. Ludt, a Democrat, did not respond to a question seeking comment.
In Ward 4, incumbent councilwoman Nettie Davis has not filed a statement since 2015. Davis, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to questions about her disclosure forms.
For Ward 5, Hannah Maharrey and Cecil Glenn Nabors have not filed their forms for this election cycle. Maharrey, a Democrat, did file her form in 2016 when she ran for the Council. She said that missing the deadline was an oversight and that she would file her form on Wednesday afternoon.
Nabors, an independent candidate, did not respond to a request for comment.
For Ward 6, Sherri McClain and Rasheeda Iyanda have not filed a form. Iyanda did not respond to a request for comment, but McClain said that the winter weather last week hampered her ability to file the form. McClain said she would file the form soon.
For Ward 7, incumbent Councilman Willie Jennings consistently filed forms from 2009-2015, but he has not filed a form since 2015. He told the Daily Journal the lapse in filing was unintentional.
“I am going to do it this year,” Jennings said. “It’s just one of those things that I’ve let slip by.”
His challenger Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones also did not submit her form. She did not respond to a request for comment.
There appears to be a slight loophole in the timeline for submitting the form. The law requires candidates to submit a disclosure statement 15 days after the qualifying deadline ends, but it requires incumbents to submit the form no later than May 1.
This creates a tricky scenario for incumbents who are also running for re-election, making them both incumbents and candidates. Although the statute leaves room for interpretation, Tom Hood, the executive director of the state ethics commission, said he believes if any incumbent is running for re-election, they should follow the same timeline of a candidate.
Incumbent council members Lynn Bryan, Travis Beard, Buddy Palmer and Mike Bryan are running for re-election to the seats they currently hold. None have filed their disclosure forms for 2020, but they have consistently filed the form since they’ve been in office.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, said the clerk’s office attempted to verbally inform every qualified candidate they were required to submit disclosure forms by the 20th. She said each received a copy of a flyer from the state’s ethics commission informing them of the deadline.
“I won’t say that everybody was told because I didn’t hear it for myself, Hanna said. “I just know that that was our protocol.”
Anyone who fails to file within one year of the applicable deadline or who knowingly fails to disclose required information is guilty of a crime and can be fined up to $10,000, according to the ethics commission’s website.