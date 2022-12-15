TUPELO - Brenda Lakes knows what it’s like to have nothing.
“I moved here homeless in 1989 … I have empathy for the less fortunate,” the 59-year-old founder of Tupelo-based nonprofit Cheerful Givers Inc. said.
She stood inside the William Smith Recreational Complex, a small community center on North Green Street. Rows of boxed toys lined a handful of long folding tables on the far end of the open space — board games, Transformers, Marvel characters — like they were fresh off the assembly line at Santa’s workshop. Rows of shoes lined the underside of several tables. A smattering of household cleaning supplies had been collected atop one table.
Although the room was still largely empty on Monday morning, Lakes said it would be packed full of items to give away on Saturday.
“This place will be pretty much full,” she said.
From 8 a.m. until noon, a small group of volunteers with Cheerful Givers will open the doors to the building, located at 1666 N. Green St., and let families in need, five at a time, into the room to gather whatever items they may need — toys, clothes, toiletries … a treasure trove of donations Lakes has collected over the past year.
Items will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Lakes is asking attendees to bring children with them to pick out toys and clothing.
Masks will be required to enter the building. The group will have some on-hand for those who arrive without them.
It’s the second such event the small 501(c)(3) has hosted. Last year, the nonprofit served 48 families. Lakes hopes to easily surpass that this year.
“We’re praying that each year, we get bigger and bigger and that we can help more and more people,” Lakes said.
Although this weekend’s giveaway is only the second Lakes has organized under the Cheerful Givers name, she’s no stranger to helping those in need. For years, she spearheaded similar drives through her church; last year, she went independent.
“Last year, God touched my heart to start doing the ministry,” Lakes said. “Just being out here, trusting God. It’s much, much better.”
Lakes said she begins collecting items for the giveaway in January, asking for donations from individuals, businesses and groups she encounters while doing Cheerful Givers’ other philanthropic work. Over the year, she’ll gradually build a large stockpile.
“I just ask,” she said. “Throughout the year, I’ll pick up a toy here or there. It really is a joy.”
Although still a young nonprofit, the dozen or so volunteers with Cheerful Givers are already making a difference. Most of their charitable deeds are focused on aiding the city’s homeless population. Earlier this year, members of Cheerful Givers put together more than 50 care packages and handed them out to the homeless.
“We just drove around town, handing them out,” Lakes said.
According to Georgia Lakes, Cheerful Givers’ vice president, the joy of working with the organization is in bringing happiness to those who are struggling in their daily lives.
“I just do what I can,” Georgia Lakes said. “I just like helping people. I like making people happy.”
When someone has nothing, those moments of happiness are invaluable, and even small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.
It’s something Brenda Lakes knows firsthand.
“I like to say that we give people a hand out to give them a hand up,” she said. “We don’t have to remain in a poverty situation. We can rise up.”
